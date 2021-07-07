All-American infielder Jacob Berry from the University of Arizona has transferred to LSU, according to Head Coach Jay Johnson.
Berry, of Queens Creek, Ariz., helped lead the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 Championship. He had a .352 batting average and led the team with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.
Berry will start classes at LSU on August 23 and is immediately eligible for his sophomore season as an LSU Tiger.
Collegiate Baseball newspaper named Berry Co-Freshman of the Year and earned a first-team All-America honor from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He also earned second-team All-America recognitions from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Berry and LSU sophomore Dylan Crews, who received the 2021 Perfect Game Freshman of the Year, are teammates on the Stars squad of the U.S. Collegiate National Team. The Stars defeated the Stripes in a scrimmage at the USA Baseball training facility in Cary, N.C.