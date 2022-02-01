Just like any other kingdom, LSU Baseball is rich in history and traditions. Among these traditions is the honor of being deemed worthy to wear the number eight. The jersey number, similar to 18 for LSU football, signifies the player on the team resembles a passionate and determined leader, both on and off of the field. This year, that knight in shining armor has been found in redshirt junior Gavin Dugas.

The Houma native was taking his summer as a time to physically reset and gear up for the upcoming season. About a week before he was due to return to Baton Rouge in August to prepare for the new semester and season, Dugas received a call from new Head Coach Jay Johnson, letting him know that he would be the one to wear the time-honored jersey.

“I was just so excited,” Dugas explained. “This was something that I had always dreamt of as a kid, and it made me feel so trusted that he was comfortable enough with me representing such an honorable number. It was very eye-opening and such an exciting moment.”

Dugas was especially surprised at the coach’s words due to the little time the two had spent together since Johnson’s tenure in Baton Rouge began. Johnson, though, was certain that Dugas was exactly the person that he wanted when choosing who would be carrying on the legacy.

“As I researched the team and players upon my arrival at LSU, Gavin was the clear-cut choice to wear No. 8 here this year,” Johnson stated. “Not only is Gavin a great player, but he is a great competitor, a leader, has elite character, and constantly has a positive effect on his teammates and everyone around him. Gavin will be a tremendous representative of what wearing the eight jersey at LSU means and he will add to the legacy of great players and leaders that have worn the number in the purple and gold.”

The tradition of No. 8 began in 2009 by outfielder Mikie Mahtook, who found his place in the majors after his time at LSU. He played for the Tampa Bay Rays for a couple of seasons, and then for the Detroit Tigers for three seasons. Many of the greats from LSU’s program have donned this number on their backs – Alex Bregman, Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera, who happens to be a close friend of Dugas.

A common theme within those who have been lucky enough to wear this jersey is that many of them carry their career into the majors. Though a professional baseball career is a burning desire for most who wear a college baseball uniform, the thing that stood out to Dugas about these players was not their success, but their character.

“One thing I have noticed about these players is that they are all very honorable men. They know how to lead a team,” he said. “I try to resemble that ‘LSU’ way in everything that I do, and I can guarantee that I will do everything in my power to be that for the team.”

There’s no doubt that those who have come before Dugas that have worn this number for the Tigers have been exceptional ballplayers. Dugas is no exception. On paper, his stats exceed him and this outstanding player, both on the field and in the box, is an obvious asset to LSU’s arsenal of talent. Who Dugas is, beyond these stats, however, is what set him apart from others when Johnson was deciding his pick.

“Picking who wears this number means picking someone who’s selfless; someone who puts the needs of the team above their own,” Johnson explained. “Moving into the season, that’s what we will continue to need from him. We just need Gavin to be Gavin.”

Though the players chosen to represent the Tigers in the No. 8 jersey have all displayed similar qualities, Dugas hopes that he can represent a leader as someone who also has their fair share of doubt or weaknesses.

“I just want to represent this number and everyone that wore it before me by being myself,” Dugas explained. “I made a promise to my team to embrace every role that every player needs me to be, no matter what that may entail. I want to be that guy that I would go to for help myself. I need help sometimes too, both physically and mentally, so I just want to be that type of role model.”

Dugas himself has had many role models that he still admires and credits his character to.

“I’ve been around a lot of great people in my life,” he reflected, “but my family, in general, have been my biggest role models in my life. They taught me how to carry myself as a human being, how to treat people with respect and honor and how to respect myself. I try to always carry this aspect of keeping my head down and working hard while leading by example. I always do my best to resemble the type of people my parents are.”

So far for Dugas, this method of building the type of person he wishes to be has been paying off.

In regards to the future of this season and his role as a leader, Dugas says that his main focus is now, the present. And in less than 20 days, this is exactly what Dugas will get to do. Coming up for the Tigers in their first matchup is Maine on Friday, Feb. 18th at 6:30 p.m., right here in Baton Rouge at The Alex Box Stadium. As Dugas has been a constant leader within LSU’s program, there should be no doubt that his character will continue to drive his team, and himself, into what is projected to be a phenomenal season.

“I’m trying to take this season one step at a time, day by day,” he explained. “Right now, I am just so excited to take the field with these guys.”