After a long wait, the Baton Rouge Pro Hockey team has a name: Baton Rouge Zydeco Hockey.
On May 27, the team announced that it had narrowed its list of potential names down to just three. On June 6, the team made a Facebook post asking fans to be patient with the name.
“Naming the team is a lengthy process. We estimated end of May / beginning June,” the organization wrote in Facebook post. “We are only 6 days into June. There is a process of narrowing down names, reviewing history, legal procedures and graphic design processes. The season starts in late October. We have plenty of time. We will announce a name soon! Please continue to be patient as we iron out some final touches.”
The name Zydeco was selected to represent Louisiana and Baton Rouge's energy and culture.
"By choosing the name Zydeco, we are honoring the rich history and traditions that have shaped Louisiana’s community," team owner Barry Soskin said in a press release. "We believe in creating a sports team that not only excels on the ice but also reflects the unique culture and spirit of Baton Rouge."
The team was first announced by city leaders on April 11 and is slated to start its season in October of this year and runs until May of 2024.
The first game will be held on Oct. 26 against the Columbus River Dragons. It will play in 28 home games a year at the Raising Canes River Center, which holds a 3-year lease.
"This is a major market and it needs to be handled accordingly," Soskin said. "As long as I build steps every year and we continue to grow, I'm happy."
It played three exhibition games earlier this year and drew around 7,000 fans for each game.
Baton Rouge previously was home to a hockey team from 1996 to 2002 called the Kingfish. Though the team was popular at first, attendance slowly fell each year.
“The new team will bring new entertainment options, create jobs and stimulate economic growth,” Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said. “We can expect to see increased tourism as fans from all over the region come to watch games and explore all Baton Rouge has to offer. The benefits of having a hockey team in Baton Rouge go beyond the economic impact. It will also help foster community pride and unity.”