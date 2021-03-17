Seven months ago, LSU football was poised to have a promising season despite losing a record-breaking amount of players to the NFL Draft following its national championship run in 2019.
One game into the 2020 football season, Mississippi State came in with a new coach and offensive style, which was put on full display in Baton Rouge as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 44-34. This ended up being just the start of hardships to come as LSU would then go on to finish its conference-only schedule with a record of 5-5, leaving the Tiger faithful in shambles.
Now, we turn our heads to one of the other crown-jeweled sports at LSU: Baseball.
Different sport, new season, same team.
Much like the Tiger football team, LSU baseball is slated to open up conference play against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge.
But unlike the Tiger football team, LSU baseball is hopeful for a different outcome. Though, that is not going to be a walk in the park by any means.
It’s going to be a Top-15 duel in Alex Box Stadium as the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs come into town.
The Bulldogs are coming in red hot, riding a seven-game win streak. Behind dominant pitching, State has established itself tearly as one of the highest caliber clubs in the country. In fact, a dominant staff is putting it nicely. Until their series last weekend against Eastern Michigan, the Bulldogs’ staff had thrown 27 consecutive scoreless innings over three games, allowing no runs and just nine hits.
Though the State staff has been lights out, much of that production has not come from its Friday night starter, Christian MacLead. Until last weekend, MacLead had been slightly inconsistent on the mound. But, he will be coming in fresh off a five-inning outing where he struck out 11 batters.
If you’re thinking that this is going to be a breeze for State, you’re going to want to wait a minute.
As good as the State staff has been hurling the ball, and it has been as impressive as can be, the Tiger bats have been just as hot.
LSU is entering this weekend’s three-game contest with a six-game win streak of its own. While the preseason hype surrounded the Tiger pitching staff, it has been the young bats at the top of the lineup that have been the strength for LSU. In fact, you could argue that top-to-bottom, the Tiger lineup is one of the best it’s had in recent years. All they have done through 17 games is lead the nation in home runs with 35, doubling their total to this point last season.
Production has to start somewhere, and for LSU, it all starts at the top of the lineup with the Tigers’ gem: Dylan Crews. The true freshman has already displayed why Head Coach Paul Mainieri has compared him to former Tiger legends such as Alex Bregman. Crews has blown away the sky-high expectations set by many as he’s leading the Southeastern Conference in hits with 18. In addition, he leads the Tigers’ lineup in batting average, hitting a few ticks over .400. If LSU is going to continue to have a strong presence at the plate against State, it’s going to have to start at the top with Crews.
Behind Crews, you’ll find your second freshman phenom: Tre’ Morgan. As much spotlight as Crews has been getting, Morgan is right there with him. Batting a .338 clip with 23 hits and 17 RBIs, Morgan has been a perfect compliment to Crews at the top of the lineup. As good as his numbers have been at the plate, his elusiveness at first base might be that much more impressive. Morgan’s ability to pick balls out of the dirt and steal what would be hits for the opposition makes him a key factor on both sides of the ball.
As if the dynamic duo of Crews and Morgan isn’t enough, you can also throw in Cade Doughty’s name in there as well. Doughty has put on an absolute clinic at the plate as he leads the team in homeruns (8) and RBIs (25). He’s been the hero in multiple instances this season already, and he might have to do it again.
The three respected Tigers make up the top third of the LSU lineup and they have made their presence known, making them a force to be reckoned with. And Mississippi State is sure to try and do nothing short of that.
It’s going to be best against best in Baton Rouge as the Mississippi pitching staff looks to disrupt the bat show that LSU has been putting on. One is going to have to give. It’s just a matter of which one it is going to be.