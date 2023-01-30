LSU announced that Bayou Traditions, a collective launched today to empower name, image and likeness opportunities with student athletes, will be the official collective of LSU athletics per a release this morning.
This comes as the result of a partnership between Bayou Traditions and LSU Sports Properties. The partnership was negotiated by Playfly Sports, LSU's media rights holder, and makes Bayou Traditions the presenting sponsor of LSU Gold.
“Bayou Traditions is a new way LSU fans can support the success of our championship athletics programs and our elite student-athletes in the NIL era,” Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement.
According to the statement released by LSU athletics, Bayou Traditions will allow fans to contribute NIL efforts for LSU student athletes through multiple ways, such as one-time and monthly contributions.
“LSU’s fanbase is unrivaled in passion and pride, and we are excited to partner with Bayou Traditions to help them channel that support into NIL success for student-athletes,” said Garrett Altier, Director of Sales for LSU Sports Properties in a statement. “Through this one-of-a-kind partnership and by leveraging the power of the LSU GOLD platform, we can combine the reach of the LSU brand with the resources developed by Bayou Traditions to truly elevate the brands of our student-athletes.”