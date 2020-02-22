Now in her eight season in Baton Rouge, LSU softball coach Beth Torina recorded her 500th career win on Friday night against Sam Houston State, as the Tigers posted a 12-0 no-hitter to improve to 11-1 overall.
“It’s a really cool thing,” Torina said. “Not just because of the milestone, but because it makes me think about all the people that made this milestone happen.”
Following the win, former players put together a tribute video, which played on the big screen at Tiger Park. The love for Torina began to pour in through social media, with congratulatory tweets from former LSU football great Kevin Mawae, current players Shelby Wickersham and Maribeth Gorsuch and former players Shemiah Sánchez and Michaela Schlattman.
“She’s an incredible woman,” said sophomore catcher Morgan Cummins postgame. “I am so honored to say that she’s my coach. There is nobody like her.”
“Such a special night!!” sophomore pitcher Shelby Wickersham wrote. “So blessed to have the opportunity to play for this amazing woman! A great coach and an even better person. She is creating Tigers for life.”
Torina compiled her 500 victories in four years at Florida International and eight at LSU.
Torina can now add to her win total on Saturday as LSU returns to Tiger Park to face Sam Houston State again at 2:30 p.m. on SECN+.