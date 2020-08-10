Updated 6:00 p.m.

The status of the 2020 college football season took a devastating blow Monday morning. The Big 10 Conference voted to cancel the season and will officially announce the decision on Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Sportscaster and radio personality Dan Patrick stated on The Dan Patrick Show that 12 of the 14 Big 10 schools voted to cancel, with only Iowa and Nebraska opposing. It is uncertain whether the conference will try to postpone the season to the spring or just cancel it outright.

SEC adds Missouri, Vanderbilt to LSU football's 2020 schedule The Southeastern Conference announced the 2020 schedules for each of its football programs o…

The other Power 5 conferences - the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 - have not made any announcements but have been in close contact regarding the feasibility of playing this fall.

Former LSU star and Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow took to Twitter on Monday to show his support for college football athletes in light of the Big 10's announcement.

I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 10, 2020

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released a statement Monday evening regarding the status of fall sports:

"We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions. We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.