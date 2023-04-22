Spring games are often weird.

This year’s LSU Spring Game was far from conventional, with injuries limiting what LSU could do. Rather than a conventional scrimmage with two teams, LSU opted for an offense versus defense scrimmage, with the defense scoring points by getting stops, forcing turnovers and earning sacks and tackles for loss.

The game ended in a 32-32 tie between the offense and defense, as Damian Ramos kicked the tying field goal on the final play of the game.

“I would’ve went for two,” head coach Brian Kelly joked walking into his postgame press conference.

The scrimmage started off with a bang, though, as Kyren Lacy reached back to make a one-handed catch over the middle of the field before breaking multiple tackles en route to a 70-yard touchdown.

Kelly credited Lacy’s development earlier in the spring, and that was seen in the Spring Game. Lacy finished as the game’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 92 yards and the opening touchdown.

“So Kyren, really the work that he's been doing is much more about consistent approach in practice and I think we're starting to see how that's translating to performance,” Kelly said after the game.

LSU’s wide receiver room was widely considered one its strengths, given the returning production. Alongside Lacy, leading receiver Malik Nabers returns along with Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton Jr.

Thomas was the next leading receiver, tallying 66 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Nabers also added three catches, tallying 35 yards.

“[Lacy] adds to a mix of receivers that can be obviously very good for us in the SEC,” Kelly said.

Like any offseason, quarterback was another position that captured the public’s focus going into the spring game.

The focus was multifaceted with Jayden Daniels looking to take the step as one of college football’s best quarterbacks, and Garrett Nussmeier competing with him for the starting job. Kelly has maintained that Daniels is the starting quarterback, but Nussmeier has continued to show flashes, including in the spring game.

His most impressive play of the day was a 51-yard pass down the sidelines to Thomas, before finishing off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Thomas.

Nussmeier finished the game with 139 passing yards and two touchdowns on 5 of 8 passes.

“I thought Garrett Nussmeier, equally as efficient, and at times doesn't have the same protection that Jayden does, and given those circumstances, you can make the case that he was equally if not better, in some instances,” Kelly said.

Daniels had an efficient game as well. He threw just one incomplete pass, going 10 of 11 with 168 passing yards and two touchdowns.

His biggest play came on the 70-yard touchdown pass to Lacy, and he continued to look efficient leading the offense. His contributions in the run game were felt as well, picking up from where he left off last season. He had just two carries, but gained 19 yards on the ground.

“Daniels was very efficient, played very well,” Kelly said. “I think he is committed to being the best quarterback in the country. We've seen that in his work ethic. I think he's on the verge of moving in that direction.”

Outside of the quarterbacks and wide receivers, the rest of the offense was hit hard by injuries this spring. LSU only had one scholarship tight end and two scholarship running backs available for the Spring Game.

The offensive line also saw its fair share of injuries during the spring, attributing in part to the Spring Game’s format.

At running back, Noah Cain and Trey Holly saw the bulk of the snaps in the Spring Game. Holly, an early-enrollee freshman, led the team in rushing, gaining 26 yards on eight carries. He also added 21 receiving yards on two catches.

“Trey Holly, love coaching him. He's got a smile on his face. He loves to play the game. He brings a great energy,” Kelly said. “He’s got great natural vision, can see a crease, and those things are hard to coach.

Despite not showing up as much on the stat sheet, Kelly also had high praise for Cain.

“He might be the one guy that we might be sleeping on a little bit,” Kelly said of Cain. “We really see a different guy in terms of the way he moves in and out of his breaks. He's a lot smoother.”

With spring practice now behind LSU, the Tigers won’t return to the practice field until August for fall camp. The focus now shifts to recruiting and summer conditioning as LSU prepares for the 2023 season.