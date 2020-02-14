Boot Up: Shareef O'Neal, the former four-star prospect and son of LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal, has officially announced he’s headed to Baton Rouge to follow in his father’s footsteps next season.
The 6’9, 220-pound forward decided to transfer from UCLA on Jan. 22 after averaging just 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. O’Neal was forced to take a medical redshirt his freshman season after discovering a heart condition that required surgery. He was cleared to resume basketball activities four months later.
“I’m going to LSU,” O’Neal told Sports Illustrated in an interview. “It’s real big footsteps [to follow], but I’m ready for it. It’s a great program. Louisiana is a different scene.”
During his recruitment, O’Neal was rated the No. 41 overall player in the nation and No. 8 power forward, according to 247Sports Composite. With his commitment, he joins an LSU 2020 class ranked No. 9 nationally, joining five-star Cameron Thomas, four-star Mwani Wilkinson, Georgetown transfer Josh LeBlanc and others.
LSU [18-6, 9-2] currently sits at atop the conference in a three-way tie with Auburn and Kentucky, but it certainly appears like the Tigers are here to stay in the SEC.