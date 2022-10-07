LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson met with media to discuss what to expect from the team this fall in preparation for the upcoming baseball season.

“We will start to move into more team-oriented stuff,” Johnson said. “We have had a good month of individual development. Now we get to go on the field to start our process to build towards winning with the players that we have. We get to see a little more about the personnel.”

LSU returns star players outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre Morgan for what should be a big year for both of them. The Tigers also return shortstop Jordan Thompson, designated hitter Brayden Jobert and outfielders Josh Pearson and Gavin Dugas. Johnson also said that Morgan might see some time in the outfield as well.

“The returning players would probably tell you they are a little more settled as far as maybe knowing a little more in what to expect,” Johnson said. “It might put them in a better position to lead better.”

Catcher Alex Milazzo, who missed most of last season with a nagging knee injury, will be back in action at this weekend’s fall scrimmages. This will be his first time behind the plate since the Shriners Classic last February.

“I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”

The catching position also got a little deeper as well as the Tigers have brought in true freshmen Brady Neal, Jared Jones and Ethan Frey. Hayden Travinski, a junior, will return this year as well.

Although LSU lost their power hitter in Jacob Berry to the MLB draft, the Tigers found their replacement in Tommy White. White, who transferred in from NC State, was the ACC Freshman of the Year last year. He led all NCAA freshman in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage with 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage.

The Tigers will have some new faces on the mound this year as well, as transfers Thatcher Hurd, Christian Little and utility player Paul Skenes begin their careers at LSU. Skenes was a huge asset on the mound as well as the plate for the Air Force Academy these past two seasons. LSU also brings in five pitchers from the 2022 recruiting cycle which includes stalwarts such as Jackson Shores and Jaden Noot.

Johnson has high expectations for Skenes, and he believes that he's going to be a major contributor for a successful season this spring.

“As far as the talent, it’s pretty unique,” Johnson said. “He’s a big, tall guy who could create an angle on the fastball downhill and he’s has been really developing his secondary stuff with Wes Johnson and that’s pretty exciting. “

Johnson also said that Skenes has been willing to make the right adjustments with hitting the ball so he can be better suited up against SEC-level pitching.

LSU began its full-squad fall practice period on Thursday. The Tigers will continue fall practice through Nov. 20. LSU will play fall exhibition games versus McNeese State on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers will also face off against UL Lafayette on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Lafayette at Tigue Moore Field. Both fall exhibition games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT.