The bats have not been too much of an issue for the LSU Tigers this season, but on this stretch of the last three games they seem like they cannot miss the ball. This latest victory against ULM 15-4, makes it 42-10 that LSU has outscored its opponents since Saturday.
Brayden Jobert especially feels like he's hitting off a tee, as he has five homeruns on seven hits for 16 RBIs during this stretch. Head Coach Jay Johnson pointed out that they started to work on Jobert's swing, and it seems like they have made a breakthrough.
"We've really just been getting our foot down earlier, and that's really just been the biggest impact I feel you know, we've been on time with a lot more pitches and it would put in a lot of good swings on balls. If you get yourself in a good position early, you know the swing will come behind it," said Jobert.
Johnson commented on Jobert's reworked swing as well after the game.
"We've kind of been working on it all year and I mean even back to the summer when we were having conversations, and he's so strong and has so much bat speed that sometimes it's just a little bit of a click of timing and getting in position so we can utilize that strength."
Getting ahead like they have been, like scoring six runs in the first inning against ULM, is incredibly important, and having hitters like this is obviously a big part of that. Forcing your opponents to get uncomfortable and play from behind makes it easier on your pitchers as well, as you get guys who are trying to do too much.
Jobert commented that a big part of his success is that he doesn't have to try to do too much because of what's around him.
"It's more than just the score, it's the other team's approach, what they have to do with their bullpen. There's a lot of positives when that happens other than just the score board. I do think it's big. I do think it's important," said Johnson on the importance of opening the game up early on.
As for the rest of the team, pitching and fielding has been better but will still both need to play well consistently if they want to compete deep into SEC play this season. Players have started to find their groove, but there are still plenty of mistakes.
"There's not a day that goes by that we're not picking apart a piece of the game to improve. I think they've done a really good job, and a lot of guys are contributing to that, and we're going to need them to. Every game is a playoff game. It's not slowing down, so they have to stay sharp in terms of how they prepare and how they execute," commented Coach Johnson.
Jobert and the rest of the tigers will look to continue the hot streak as Auburn comes to town this weekend for a Thursday, Friday and Saturday series. This series will be a big one, as Auburn is 17-8 and tied with LSU at 3-3 in conference play.