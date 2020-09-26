Updated 12:13 p.m.
LSU Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry told ESPN Radio that Derek Stingley Jr. had an "episode" on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. Ausberry said Stingley has recovered but will not play against Mississippi State on Saturday.
"Derek isn't going to be there," he said. "He'll be there in spirit."
LSU released a statement Saturday morning saying that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. became "acutely ill" Friday night and was hospitalized for non-COVID-19 reasons.
"Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital," LSU said in a release. "His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”
Stingley is believed to have had an allergic reaction, reported Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.
