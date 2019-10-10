Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.