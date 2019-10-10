The LSU defensive line came into the 2019 season with a strong veteran presence set to provide the Tigers front seven with solid play in the trenches and allow edge rushers like sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and Michael Divinity the chance to have easier paths to the quarterback.
Quickly, however, injuries began to pile up for the defensive front, as starting senior defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan both went down in week two in LSU's 45-38 victory over Texas. While this was a setback for the defensive line, it also opened the door for senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
Fehoko is quietly having an impressive start to the 2019 season after only playing eight games in 2018, as he's already bested his tackles-for-loss from a season ago with a team-leading four for 13 yards in just five games.
Along with leading the Tigers on the field, Fehoko has been a vocal leader for the defense in practices, notably giving a speech to the defense in reference to poor tackling during a practice leading up to the Utah State game.
"He (Fehoko) told us it's really more of an effort thing," junior linebacker Jacob Phillips said. "We need to play with a chip on our shoulder whether it's practice or in a game, Monday through Friday, and play LSU standard defense."
Fehoko's speech had an impact on the defense as they held the potent Utah State offense to just six points and no touchdowns, missing only one tackle the entire game.
Fehoko attributed the defense's ability to be prepared for an offense that LSU coach Ed Orgeron said plays at "warp speed" to practicing against an offense that moves very quickly.
"The offense did a really great job of simulating that fast, up-tempo style of offense for us, and it really wasn't that difficult for them because they've been running a similar style throughout the season," Fehoko said. "It's definitely helped us throughout the season but especially against Utah State."
On Oct. 12, the Tigers will take on Florida, a team built around its defense and physicality, and Fehoko said it's the defense's turn to help the offense prepare for what they'll face Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
"It's our turn to return the favor so to speak, and help them prepare for the physicality that Florida brings to the table," Fehoko said. "We know they're always going to be solid in the trenches, but we know that we have to, and will be better."
Along with Fehoko's play so far, sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin has emerged as a big presence in the middle of the line. Shelvin has 16 total tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss. But even at 346 pounds, he has proved to be athletic.
"I don't know if you'd call it athletic, but he does this thing with his stomach, this wave runner-type move that I don't think too many 350 pounders could do, but everyone's seen that backflip he did in the pool so yeah, he's a pretty athletic dude," Fehoko said.