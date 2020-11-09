LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced in his weekly Monday press conference that starting quarterback Myles Brennan will be inactive for this week's game against Alabama and could possibly miss the remainder of the season.
Brennan was injured in an attempt to gain a few extra yards against Missouri and was hit hard by a Missouri linebacker. He suffered a torn abdomen muscle and has not played since.
"Myles is out," Orgeron said clearly. "He's out. He will not be ready for the game."
Brennan had started the season relatively strong, with 1112 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in just three games. The responsibility of quarterback will be left to LSU's true freshmen, TJ Finley. Finley has garnered both starts for LSU, and while played well against South Carolina, struggled in his first away start against Auburn. His fellow true freshman, Max Johnson, is unavailable for Saturday.
Orgeron is unsure if Brennan's season is officially over, but he left open the possibility.
"There's some discussion of that," Orgeron said. "What's best for Myles, the doctors and them are talking to right now see what's the best for Myles. We're going to do what's the best for him, whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait. I think we're still discussing that."
It remains to be seen if LSU will still play Alabama this weekend, due to a number of LSU players testing positive for COVID-19 as well as another number in quarantine. If they do, it will be Finley behind center.