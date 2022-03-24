LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly opened his third press conference by giving his expected perspective about spring practice; calling it an extension of how the team prepares.
However, one important part of Kelly’s conference came when he was asked about allegations against running backs coach Frank Wilson. Wilson is accused of sexual harassment by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis in an amended lawsuit earlier this month, which Kelly said were “egregious” and “unfounded.”
"We consider those as being egregious and simply allegations that were unfounded," Kelly said. "It does not affect Frank Wilson and the person that we know and we stand behind him firmly as a member of our staff."
Kelly demeaned the allegations and reaffirmed that the team stands behind Wilson. He also said the team, under Kelly's term, had no knowledge of a lawsuit against Wilson despite his allegations being amended into Sharon Lewis’ lawsuit against the school.
In terms of the roster, Kelly touched on the fact that LSU began the year with 39 scholarship players and that he expects the team to expand to 84 players by August. He also clarified his position that he wanted to build the program through high school recruiting in the future.
Kelly also discussed the crowded quarterback room and his pitch to former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels. According to Kelly, Arizona State’s staff did not tap into Daniels’ “ability to be a dual-threat quarterback." Kelly also explained his pitch to Myles Brennan, who re-joined the program despite initially putting his name in the transfer portal.
“I think we started with, ‘We wanted more competition and no one has the starting position. Go earn it,’” Kelly said.
Kelly also heaped praise on newly transferred cornerback Mekhi Garner from Louisiana-Lafayette, calling him an "NFL corner."
Additionally, Kelly touched on eligibility and the players expected to participate in spring practice. He noted that safety Major Burns and offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger will not participate in spring camp due to injuries. Running back John Emery Jr. has no timetable due to his academic ineligibility, but Kelly said Emery’s making “good progress."
One curious note revolves around how Kelly described his relationship with star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
“We’re still in the process of building a relationship,” Kelly said. “I know his last name right now, and I only say that because he’s re-engaging. He’s injured, he’s had a successful surgery, and we’re getting acquainted day by day.”
Ultimately, though, Kelly’s big message revolved around competition and he wanted LSU’s standards to revolve around competition.
“If you do not like competition, this is not your place,” Kelly said. “If you love to compete, LSU’s the place for you.”