LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave his final injury report before Saturday’s game on Thursday, naming two players on the report.
Tight end Mason Taylor and linebacker Omar Speights were the two players mentioned; both were ruled questionable when Kelly addressed the media on Monday. Taylor is a game-time decision, according to Kelly, after suffering an ankle injury against Grambling State.
Kelly said Speights will travel with the team but added that he is less optimistic that Speights will play in the game. Kelly ruled Speights as “more in the doubtful range,” but said the linebacker will dress and could still make progress in the time leading up to the game.
With Speights’ availability in doubt, Greg Penn III, West Weeks, Whit Weeks and Christian Brathwaite are all expected to play at inside linebacker against Mississippi State, according to Kelly.
At tight end, Kelly said he expects all of the freshman tight ends to get playing time if Taylor is limited or can’t play.
“They're all going to get an opportunity in some fashion,” Kelly said. “They all can't do the same things because we're trying to feature them in different looks, but they'll all get a chance to play and hopefully Mason's able to give us something too.”