The word Brian Kelly used to dive into his introductory press conference?

Alignment.

“This is so much about alignment,” Kelly said. “Alignment relative to this university, the goals, what is in store for LSU athletics as a university. That is what the draw is for me.”

Kelly was clear that this was a perfect crossing of paths. From Scott Woodward’s interest in hiring the veteran college football coach to Kelly’s reciprocal interest in joining the athletics’ all-star cast of hires to the head coach’s family expressing their desire to pursue this opportunity with him, everything converged in a short, decisive period of time for Kelly to be hired as LSU’s 33rd head football coach.

“There was no plan in place, as I entered the 2021 season, that I was looking for another opportunity,” the former Notre Dame coach said. “We had a great football team that we were developing, but when you get an opportunity to talk to Scott Woodward, and he presents a clear vision, plan, and opportunity. It was an exciting vision for me to look at.”

Indeed, it seems that Scott Woodward had a heavy hand in completing this hire. Kelly repeatedly mentioned Woodward’s quick-to-the point, 45-minute pitch to take the LSU job that convinced him to conference with his family and board the private jet to Baton Rouge. Kelly packed his things, briefly told his players goodbye in a four-minute speech, and left with his new boss. After weeks of searching, Woodward found his next prized hire to join Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson.

One thing was made clear: This was Woodward’s decision to steer into Kelly’s line of vision. Kelly repeatedly commented that this was not “his” coaching search. Woodward came to him, made the pitch, and won the seasoned coach over. Kelly may believe that there was something so organized and melodious about the events that brought everything into place, but Scott Woodward was the maestro that devised the tempting music. This is his Seventh Symphony.

“From the time I grew up in Baton Rouge selling peanuts at Tiger Stadium, until the day I returned as athletic director in 2019 and every day since, many things have changed,” Woodward said. “But through all these years, from my first memories of this place, until the second I stepped up to this microphone today, there is one constant that I know has never changed. Never has, never will.”

Woodward took a dramatic pause, and he delivered a truth anyone familiar with the university can attest to.

“LSU fans love a winner,” he punctuated. “That’s why I know LSU fans will love Brian Kelly.”

As Kelly talked through questions, it became clear that this configuration of goals between himself and LSU was real. This is a prime opportunity for him to pursue a championship, and LSU is the school that was willing to pay to make it happen. After all, the coach will be making a base salary of $9.5 million dollars a year without incentives to boot. Kelly has a goal to win, and LSU has a goal to pay whoever can achieve that. Alignment is right.

Kelly is ready to go to work, too. He cited meeting with the team yesterday as a good start to build trust, but that will have to be fostered over time. He has to assemble a staff, get waist-deep in recruiting as early signing day approaches, and begin laying out expectations for his players in an attempt for them to be as self-disciplined as possible. That is surely a lot for him to cover.

Part of the requirement to be leveled with the university and its goals means to be centered with the state. Kelly will have an Ed-Orgeron sized hole to fill in that respect; it will be difficult to match the South Lafourche Parish native’s charisma and knowledge of Louisiana culture. That doesn’t mean Kelly’s not going to try.

“This is my first day in Louisiana; I didn’t know what this meant until today,” Kelly said as he made the signature “L” hand gesture LSU players and fans make as a sign of affection towards the school. “I know what it means today. I’m going to learn a lot more as we go. But our family, we’re going to immerse ourselves into the culture of Louisiana. We’re not here to change anything; we’re here to get changed by it.”