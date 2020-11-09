LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore alleged in a social media post that he was "violated" by Baton Rouge Police officers on Saturday night, leading the department to launch an investigation and place three officers on administrative leave, police told The Advocate.
Moore posted a statement on his Twitter account detailing the incident: “Last night I was approached by [police],” he wrote on Twitter. “They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs, (screaming where’s your gun?). I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have. As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it. As some celebrate the election of a new president, understand the real problem has not changed. If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player there is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America. It was only a distraction.”
Hours after Moore's post, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron posted a statement on his Twitter account.
"I am aware of the serious statements Koy Moore made on social media about being violated by police officers Saturday evening," he said. "LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the incident. While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our difference. We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."
LSU said it has been made aware of the incident and both the University and the BRPD are investigating the incident. The University also said it echoed the sentiment shared by Orgeron.
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement about the incident as well.
"My office has been made aware of a situation concerning BRPD and an LSU student. Upon notification, I have been in contact with Chief Paul, who has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student. We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation. We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."
Baton Rouge Chief Murphy Paul issued a statement promising a thorough investigation into the incident.
"We appreciate Mr. Moore brining this incident to our attention. As in every case, we will be collecting available evidence and conducting interviews," Paul said. "Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a through investigation into this complaint."
BlackOut LSU, a student-led advocacy group, also released a statement to show support for Moore. The organization plans to connect with the LSU Black Student-Athlete Association to "ensure support."