The Baton Rouge Police Department released bodycam footage from last November of an altercation between LSU wide receiver Koy Moore and BRPD officers at a press conference Tuesday, according to The Advocate.

BRPD officers respond to noise complaint, allegedly 'violate' Koy Moore at off-campus apartment complex LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore alleged in a social media post that he was "violated" by Baton Rouge Police officers on Saturday night, l…

The footage shows officers confronting Moore and a friend, Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, in a parking garage, after seeing them “suspiciously hiding behind vehicles as if to avoid detection by police.”

The officers proceeded to demand Moore and his friend to “put [their] hands on the car.” When Moore states in the video that he feels scared, one officer tells him that he also feels scared for his life because he does not know what the two football players have on them.

Moore insisted that he was carrying nothing. One officer pointed his gun at the two and took their phones before either player could document the altercation.

Moore later shared on social media that police officers pulled guns on him and that he felt “violated” after the incident occurred on November 8, 2020.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

Although the BRPD officers involved were originally cleared of wrongdoing, the officers are now “found to have violated BRPD policies” and have received letters of caution. They will also undergo additional training.