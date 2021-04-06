LSU Auburn Football

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (5) catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The Baton Rouge Police Department released bodycam footage from last November of an altercation between LSU wide receiver Koy Moore and BRPD officers at a press conference Tuesday, according to The Advocate.

The footage shows officers confronting Moore and a friend, Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, in a parking garage, after seeing them “suspiciously hiding behind vehicles as if to avoid detection by police.”

The officers proceeded to demand Moore and his friend to “put [their] hands on the car.” When Moore states in the video that he feels scared, one officer tells him that he also feels scared for his life because he does not know what the two football players have on them.

Moore insisted that he was carrying nothing. One officer pointed his gun at the two and took their phones before either player could document the altercation.

Moore later shared on social media that police officers pulled guns on him and that he felt “violated” after the incident occurred on November 8, 2020.

Although the BRPD officers involved were originally cleared of wrongdoing, the officers are now “found to have violated BRPD policies” and have received letters of caution. They will also undergo additional training.

