After losing to South Carolina, LSU faced the task of preventing back-to-back losses against a 20-5 Ole Miss.
LSU did so by winning their 24th game of the season 69-60 on the back of Angel Reese scoring 36 points and 20 rebounds, proving their ability to shake off a tough loss for the first time all season while improving their record to 24-1.
LSU faced a tough game against Ole Miss, as LSU watched their lead of eight turn to a lead of two at half. From there, Ole Miss kept the game close throughout the third period, but they never took the lead in the game, despite tying at the beginning of the third quarter.
In terms of shaking off a bad game, LSU Forward Angel Reese regained another double-double after breaking her record 23-game streak against South Carolina.
Additionally, LSU’s guards Alexis Morris and Flau’jae Johnson put up 15 points and eight points, respectively.
Guard Angel Baker scored the most for Ole Miss with a statline of 21 points and eight rebounds. Baker had the second most points of anyone on the floor.
Ultimately, this game proved the team’s ability to shake off bad games, but also Angel Reese’s ability to shake off tough outings. She rebounded to form and led the team to a victory.
Next, LSU plays 14-12 Florida at Stephen C. O’Connell Center Sunday at 1 p.m.