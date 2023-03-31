Friday night, LSU women's basketball defeated Virginia Tech 79-72 in the Final Four, punching their ticket to the national championship game. This will be LSU's first time in the national championship after losing all five Final Four appearances in program history.
The Tigers will play the winner of No. 1 seeded South Carolina and No. 2 seeded Iowa, which follows the Tigers' matchup. That matchup will be on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. C.T., and will be televised on ABC.
Virginia Tech established momentum in the second half, going on an 11-0 run, taking advantage of turnovers from the Tigers, and outrebounding LSU all together.
The Hokies were able to separate themselves in the second half with their three-point shooting, finishing with nine for 31 made perimeter shots.
But LSU slowly chipped away and fought their way back, recapturing the lead in the fourth quarter. The Tigers became a new team, separating themselves enough to secure the win.
Alexis Morris played her heart out in a game which could have been her last in the purple and gold. She led the team with 27 points, shooting 11 for 27 from the field. Angel Reese shined with another double-double performance once again with 24 points and 12 rebounds. LaDazhia Williams complemented her in the paint with 16 points and seven rebounds.
To put this in perspective, LSU outscored Virginia Tech 54-14 in points in the paint.
Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies as he had all season with 18 points, but the Hokies had an all-around offensive performance in which threw LSU off for a good portion of the game. Kayana Traylor scored 17, Georgia Amoore also scored 17 with four made threes, and Cayla King scored 14, also with four made threes.
In a season where the Tigers had already exceeded expectations by making it to Dallas for the Final Four, the opportunity to play for a national championship was something nobody could have predicted.
But already having exceeded expectations gives the team a similar mindset as they had against Virginia Tech. They lose, nothing lost long-term. They win, they're national champions.