LSU men's basketball continued its losing streak, losing at home to Tennessee 77-56.
In the opening moments, LSU showed some early promise, making each of its first three shots. However, that promise didn't last as Tennessee slowly built its lead in the first half, eventually getting out to a 39-22 lead at halftime.
LSU continued its trend of poor shooting in the first half, finishing the half shooting 36% from the field. The Tigers did improve in the second half, shooting 13-22, but it was too little too late. Turnovers plagued LSU as Tennessee scored 33 points off 19 LSU turnovers, creating an insurmountable lead.
Tennessee's Josiah Jordan-James led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 4-6 from three-point range. Three-point shooting was the driving force for Tennessee, as the Volunteers finished the game shooting 38% from beyond the arc.
For LSU, KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points. Tre Hannibal and Jalen Reed showed some flashes in the second half as well, and finished with 10 and nine points respectively.