In LSU's first SEC game of the season, it faced off against one of its perceived best in No. 9 Arkansas. Despite the odds not being in its favor, the Tigers exceeded expectations, defeating the top-10 team 60-57.
The theme of the first half was a combination of great defense and poor shooting, as neither team attributed more than 25 points or shot over 30% through the period. KJ Williams was out early with foul trouble and Adam Miller’s shooting slump continued, which left scoring duties in the hands of the rest of the starting lineup and Trae Hannibal.
Hannibal finished the period with seven points and four rebounds but had multiple easy opportunities to extend the Tiger lead. Still, LSU went into the break with a 24-19 lead and held the Razorbacks to 0-13 shooting from three and one point through the last three minutes of the half.
The shots started falling in the second half, and Arkansas was able to quickly regain the lead. But the Tigers managed to hang around, despite the Razorbacks starting the period outscoring them 21-10. Each team’s shooting percentage climbed from under 30% to around 40% as the game approached its final minutes.
The final five minutes were a back-and-forth barrage, featuring four lead changes, two ties and endless intense possessions on both ends. When the dust settled, LSU came out on top, maintaining the lead for the last two minutes and 28 seconds.
Hannibal led the team in scoring with 19 points on 64% shooting from the field on just 22 minutes. He also contributed heavily on the boards, picking up six total rebounds. Forward Derek Fountain had his second double-double of the season, putting up 14 points and 10 rebounds (four offensive), along with two steals and a block.