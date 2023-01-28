LSU came into its SEC-Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech in desperate need of a win and in a great position to do so. Like the Tigers, the Red Raiders entered the game on a long losing streak and on top of that, they were down two key players in Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq.
But LSU still struggled, and though there were multiple points in the game where it looked like it could pull it off, it ultimately faltered in the end, losing 75-66
They spent much of the first half fighting from behind and trying to keep pace with the Red Raider offense, which finished the period shooting 52% from the field and a staggering 64% from three. But thanks to similar success shooting the ball, it was able to hang around.
Adam Miller finished the period with 12 points, all from behind the arc, and was a big reason why the Tigers entered the break facing a manageable, eight-point deficit. He slowed in the second half, but after LSU fought its way back to a one-possession game, he made a critical three to give it its first lead since the 14:26 mark of the first half.
It remained in the game until the last few minutes, when a field goal drought spanning over seven minutes destroyed its chances.
Miller concluded the game as the team’s leading scorer with 18 points and KJ Williams added 14 points to go along with nine rebounds. The team finished the game shooting under 40% for the seventh straight game while Texas Tech ended it shooting 46% from the field and 61% from three.
LSU’s next chance to end its losing streak will occur on the road, as the Tigers travel to Missouri to face a much hotter Tiger team fresh off a top-15 victory.