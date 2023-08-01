LSU has been known for developing talented receivers throughout recent years; names like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. have all come out of the program. But Brian Kelly has a chance to have his first LSU receiver of that magnitude in this year’s receiver room.

The potential that LSU’s receivers as a whole have is much higher than last season. Jayden Daniels knows the system better in his second season in Baton Rouge, and he has built more and more chemistry with them over time.

But let’s take a look at each of Daniels’ potential receivers likely to make an appearance throughout the season.

Malik Nabers

Just like last season, Nabers will be Daniels’ go-to guy.

Nabers led the team last season with 72 catches for 1,017 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He averaged 14.1 yards per catch, and he caught a team-long with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the Citrus Bowl. He was the MVP of the Citrus Bowl with 163 receiving yards on nine catches with a receiving touchdown.

Most recently, Nabers, along with Jayden Daniels, was selected for the Maxwell Award Watch List for the 2023 season. The Maxwell Award is given each season to the most outstanding player in college football.

Kyren Lacy

Lacy’s role last season increased as the season went on. With Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins both in the NFL now, this season will arguably be Lacy’s most anticipated of all.

Last season, he finished with 268 receiving yards on 24 receptions. He showed why he will be a valuable target heading into the 2023 season in LSU’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue, where he caught two passes for 57 yards, one of those catches being a 45-yard gain.

He showed much of the athleticism he did in the Citrus Bowl in LSU’s Spring Game. He’ll most likely be a solid WR2 or WR3 this season.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas was arguably LSU’s most overlooked receiver last season. His production was always consistent, but never seemed to get the recognition other receivers would. In all but three games last season, Thomas had multiple receptions.

He finished with 361 receiving yards on 31 catches last season, finishing fourth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

Similar to Lacy, Thomas’ role will most definitely increase this season. Standing at 6-foot-4, Thomas’ size will definitely be something LSU uses to its advantage in mismatch matchups with opposing corners.

Chris Hilton Jr.

Hilton has had an unfortunate time at LSU thus far, undergoing three surgeries in two years. He tore his meniscus in both his left and right knee to start, and shortly after, he tore his labrum in his shoulder.

Last season, Hilton appeared in just four games. However, he showed his great potential, catching seven passes for 109 yards, with a long of 51 yards.

Now that he’s healthy again, Hilton will waste no time getting himself in the receiver rotation, With his speed and elusiveness, he will play a similar role Lacy does, and his ceiling could be just as high, if not higher.

Aaron Anderson

Anderson is making his homecoming after transferring from Alabama. The former standout receiver at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans didn’t get the expected playing time at Alabama during his freshman season last year. He only appeared in one game and didn’t record any statistics.

His change of direction ability will help the Tigers in their return game, where he’s expected to make an early impact. His speed will help LSU overall.

Kyle Parker

After an impressive performance in LSU’s Spring Game, Parker is expected to make an early impact for his true freshman season. But his statistics his senior season of high school speak for themselves.

He finished his senior season at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas with 72 catches for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, he finished with 251 yards on punt returns, 172 rushing yards, and 1,514 all-purpose yards with another six touchdowns. Against Argyle, Parker caught 23 passes for 341 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Brown

Brown comes to LSU as one of the top-ranked receivers in the Class of 2023. He enrolled at LSU in January, but suffered some injuries during the spring that hindered his appearances at practice and in the Spring Game. But when it comes to who can make a big impact in their freshman season, Brown is most definitely a name to watch. In his high school career, he caught 111 passes for 2,396 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Shelton Sampson Jr.

In LSU’s loaded receiver class for the Class of 2023, Sampson represents Baton Rouge and is the most accomplished receiver to come out of Catholic High School. As a senior he caught 79 passes for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns, and finishes his high school career with 140 catches for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns. He didn’t enroll in January, but he still has an excellent chance to make several appearances and make a big impact in his freshman season.

Khai Prean

Prean was also a top receiver in Louisiana that adds strength to LSU’s receiver Class of 2023. During his senior season at St. James High School, he caught 61 passes for 1,097 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Prean’s versatility will allow him to thrive at LSU, and he could see some reps during his freshman season.