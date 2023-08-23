LSU soccer is coming off its first win of the season beating Southern Miss 4-1 on Sunday. But the Tigers will need to be on point to face their first ranked opponent this week.

LSU will take on No. 15 Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday in Austin for the team’s first road game. The Tigers are the only SEC team set to play Texas during the regular season and will be given the chance to show them the intensity of this conference prior to the Longhorns joining next year.

After opening weekend, the Tigers are 1-1 and the Longhorns are 2-0. LSU split games against South Florida and Southern Miss, while Texas defeated Rice and Long Beach State to begin their season.

LSU lost 1-0 to South Florida in the home opener of the 2023 season, but showed grit on defense. Goalkeeper Mollee Swift had two saves and allowed one goal. However, the offense wasn’t able to capitalize in the box, unable to score on nine shots.

In their second game, forward Mollie Baker and midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir, who was an All-SEC freshman, led the Tigers in goals with two each against Southern Miss. The two were explosive on offense and will have to continue their momentum against the Longhorns. Hermannsdottir will be a crucial part in challenging the Texas defense, and attacking early will be key.

Compared to Southern Miss, playing Texas is a major step up in competition for LSU. Southern Miss tied for ninth overall in the Sun Belt last season and had the least wins, with two. Texas won the Big 12 regular season in 2022. Texas was also the highest-scoring Big 12 team last year and the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, making it a strong early season opponent on paper for LSU.

Texas beat Long Beach State 4-3 in its season opener with a winning header from defender Abby Allen with 17 seconds left in regulation time. Texas’ second game and home opener resulted in a 6-0 win over Rice. Forward Trinity Byars had a first-half hat trick.

Byars is currently tied for the most goals in the country this season, scoring five times in her two appearances. It's clear closing off Byars will be a priority for the LSU defense.

Stopping midfielder Lexi Missimo and midfielder/forward Jilly Shimkin who have a combined five assists will be critical as well for the Tigers defense.

As a whole, the Longhorns have been formidable on offense so far this season with 10 goals in two games. The Longhorns are averaging five goals per game with 25 shots per game. LSU is averaging two goals per game with 12.5 shots per game.

Texas’ offense has been clicking early in the season. LSU will need to finish well like it did against Southern Miss to achieve a winning record for the first time this season.