A last-second three from Texas guard Matt Coleman III made it the seventh game this season that LSU has played with a final point margin of one or two points, as the Tigers narrowly defeated the Longhorns 69-67 inside the Frank Erwin Center.
In fact, LSU’s last six wins have come by a total of 15 points. It truly is never easy.
The Tigers were led by freshman forward Trendon Watford, who posted a career-high 22 points and 6 rebounds. Senior guard Skylar Mays made significant contributions himself, tallying 10 points, 7 rebounds and a couple massive free throws down the stretch. LSU also continued to be relentless on the glass, out-rebounding Texas 36-23, scoring 30 of its 69 points in the paint.
“I just came out aggressive,” said Watford on his performance. “My teammates were going to find me in the spots that I score in. They were just feeding me the ball in the first half, and I was being aggressive.”
After building up a 16-point advantage early in the second half, LSU went on a near six minute scoring drought, allowing Texas to capitalize with a 12-2 run over a 7:11 span. But, the Tigers have been in this situation before, and feel fairly comfortable when the game is on the line.
“We got stagnant on offense,” said coach Will Wade on the drought. “They shrunk the court and were really sitting in the paint on us. We didn’t make some great plays in that time, but they made some good adjustments at half. But we made enough plays at the end.”
LSU went on to outscore Texas 9-7 over the final three minutes, leaving Austin victorious.
Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge held a particular significance for the two head coaches. Wade was an assistant under Texas coach Shaka Smart for four years while at VCU, and the two still maintain a strong relationship today.
“I certainly wouldn’t be a head coach as fast as I was if it wasn’t for Shaka,” Wade said at his Thursday press conference. “We’ve known each other for a long time. We used to work camps together. I’ve worked with him longer than anybody else I’ve worked for.”
With the win, LSU extends its winning streak to eight games, improving to 15-4 overall, securing a much needed non-conference victory to add to their NCAA Tournament resume.
Checking in just outside the AP Top 25 Monday, expect the Tigers to be ranked in the latest poll for the first time since Week 2 of the college basketball season.
Next, LSU will return home to the Maravich Center to host divisional rival Alabama on Wednesday night for a 6:00 p.m. tip on ESPN2.