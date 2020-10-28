The Clash of the Tigers -- featuring the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers -- have always sparked a whirlwind of emotions for all parties involved.
The fire between these two powerhouse programs began 1996, literally. Auburn squeaked by LSU, winning 19-15 but that is not what the game is remembered for. More famously known as the “Barn Fire Game,” due to a large smoke cloud that rose over one of the end zones at Jordan-Hare Stadium, created havoc for all fans as they feared the stadium was burning down. The fire was so intense that it took the whole night for firefighters to put it out.
Speeding forward to the last five meetings, the matchup between schools have featured highly contested games that never fail to live up to the hype.
It seems like every time LSU clashes with Auburn, stars are made, last-minute miracles are bound to happen and recent history shows that.
Back in 2015, the matchup featured the infamous run by former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette racked up an eye-opening 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, leading LSU to a blowout, 45-21 win over No. 18 ranked Auburn.
2016 came around and Auburn Tigers ultimately got the best of LSU -- winning 18-13 -- but it did not come without speculation. LSU was able to drive down the field on the last possession of the game, getting down to the Auburn 15-yard line with one second remaining. Hurrying to get the snap off in time, the offense ran to the line to get set. On the final play of the game, quarterback Danny Etling was chased out of the pocked, forcing him to heave a ball to the back corner of the end zone where he connected with wide receiver D.J. Chark. After review, it was ruled that they did not get the snap off before time expired.
In their meeting in 2017 in Tiger Stadium, the Auburn Tigers came into Death Valley ranked No. 10 in the nation while LSU was still trying to get over what could be considered one of the worst losses in the program’s history as they were upset at home against Troy.
On a scorcher in mid-October in Baton Rouge, former LSU wide receiver Chark sparked what ended up being the biggest comeback in LSU football history, when he returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown before half. Field goal kicker Connor Culp then hit multiple clutch field goals from 42 and 36 yards in the final three minutes of the game, erasing Auburn's 20-point, first-half lead. The monumental upset and comeback win against Auburn turned the Tiger Stadium field into a sea of Purple and Gold as the LSU faithful stormed the field in celebration to cap off the historic win.
Following that, came the 2018 meeting on The Plains. The game featured a lot of back-and-forth between the two top-15 teams until Joe Burrow ultimately led the LSU Tigers down the field in the final minutes, leaving the game in the trusty hands of grad transfer field goal kicker Cole Tracy. Tracy then drilled a 42-yard field goal right down the middle on the final play of the game, lifting the LSU Tigers to a 22-21 victory. Tracy was then hoisted up and carried off the field by his teammates. That play cemented his name into the long list of LSU greats.
When the two programs met in Death Valley last year, the two schools were respectively ranked in the top-10 of the Associated Press Poll.
Under the lights on a Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the fans and players were filled with adrenaline. Coming into the game, the LSU offense looked unstoppable. Steamrolling past all their previous foes, opposing defenses struggled to find a scheme to slow down the up-tempo, spread offense. For most of the game, the defense of Auburn was able to contain LSU's offense but fell just short. Burrow threw for 321 yards and one touchdown, helping LSU edge Auburn 23-20.
After coming up short year-after-year, the Auburn Tigers are undoubtedly still vying for that oh-so-sweet revenge. Will this be the year that they come out on top?
While we don’t know what 2020 matchup will entail, one thing that we do know is if it is anything like it has been recently, we are in for a good one.
Tiger fans: Hold your breath, grab a drink, sit back and relax. This could be a bumpy ride.