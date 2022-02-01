Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.