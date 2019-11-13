Alabama's body isn't even cold yet after LSU's victory over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but it's time to look toward late-season rivalry games, conference championships and, ultimately, the College Football Playoffs.

The No. 1 Tigers (9-0) travel to Oxford this weekend for the latest rendition of the LSU-Ole Miss rivalry. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee pinned LSU as the nation's top team for the first time in the ranking's six-year history.

After Ole Miss, LSU finishes the regular-season with two home games: Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas and Nov. 30 vs. Texas A&M. LSU's three remaining regular season opponents have combined to only win 41% of their games this year. The Tigers are on track to play in the SEC Championship against No. 4 Georgia on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set for Dec. 28. If LSU makes the playoff, the Tigers will either play in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta or the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The national championship game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020.

The committee will finalize the four-team playoff on Dec. 8. Currently, the top four teams in the nation are No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and Georgia. Alabama, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Utah and undefeated No. 8 Minnesota are hoping to solidify their resumes in the coming weeks to earn a playoff berth.

Ohio State has a difficult late-season stretch, facing No. 9 Penn State, No. 15 Michigan and potentially Minnesota or No. 14 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. Defending champion Clemson has arguably the easiest remaining stretch of the playoff contenders, closing the season with Wake Forest, South Carolina and the ACC Championship Game.

The PAC-12 Conference has missed the playoff altogether three times in the last five years but has two of the nation's top seven teams: Oregon and Utah. While neither team has a ranked opponent left on their schedule, they are on a collision course for a matchup in PAC-12 Championship Game on Dec. 6. A win by Utah or Oregon in addition to a Georgia loss in the SEC Championship Game could vault the PAC-12 into the playoffs over Alabama.

The Big Ten Conference has three teams near the top of the rankings. Ohio State faces the tough slate discussed earlier. Penn State has a chance to redeem themselves against the Buckeyes after a loss to Minnesota last week. The Golden Gophers still must play two ranked opponents in #20 Iowa and Wisconsin. The Big Ten Championship Game could be a de-facto play-in game.

Alabama's playoff streak may be over after its first loss to LSU since 2011. There only remaining opportunity to earn a victory over a ranked opponent is during the final week of the regular season against No. 12 Auburn. No. 10 Oklahoma and No. Baylor are the Big 12 Conference's last shots at the playoffs, but the two could potentially play each other twice within the next month, essentially cannibalizing the conference.

See below for the late-season schedules for the College Football Playoff Ranking's Top 10. Opponent winning percentages do not take into consideration conference championship opponents.

#1 LSU (9-0):

Nov. 16 - @ Ole Miss (4-6)

Nov. 23 - vs. Arkansas (2-8)

Nov. 30 - vs. Texas A&M (6-3)

Dec. 7 - SEC Championship (Likely #4 Georgia)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 41%

#2 Ohio State (9-0):

Nov. 16 - @ Rutgers (2-7)

Nov. 23 - vs. #9 Penn State (8-1)

Nov. 30 - @ #15 Michigan (7-2)

Dec. 7 - Big Ten Championship (#8 Minnesota or #14 Wisconsin)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 63%

#3 Clemson (10-0):

Nov. 16 - vs. Wake Forest (7-2)

Nov. 30 - @ South Carolina (4-6)

Dec. 7 - ACC Championship (Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Miami, North Carolina or Duke)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 58%

#4 Georgia (8-1):

Nov. 16 - @ #12 Auburn (7-2)

Nov. 23 - vs. Texas A&M (6-3)

Nov. 30 - @ Georgia Tech (2-7)

Dec. 7 - SEC Championship (Likely #1 LSU)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 56%

#5 Alabama (8-1):

Nov. 16 - @ Mississippi State (4-5)

Nov. 23 - vs. Western Carolina* (3-7)

Nov. 30 - @ #12 Auburn (7-2)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 50%

* Indicates FCS team

#6 Oregon (8-1):

Nov. 16 - vs. Arizona (4-5)

Nov. 23 - @ Arizona State (5-4)

Nov. 30 - vs. Oregon State (4-5)

Dec. 6 - PAC-12 Championship (Likely #7 Utah)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 48%

#7 Utah (8-1):

Nov. 16 - vs. UCLA (4-5)

Nov. 23 - @ Arizona (4-5)

Nov. 30 - vs. Colorado (4-6)

Dec. 6 - PAC-12 Championship (Likely #6 Oregon)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 43%

#8 Minnesota (9-0):

Nov. 16 - @ #20 Iowa (6-3)

Nov. 23 - @ Northwestern (1-8)

Nov. 30 - vs. #14 Wisconsin (7-2)

Dec. 7 - Big Ten Championship (#2 Ohio State or #9 Penn State)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 52%

#9 Penn State (8-1):

Nov. 16 - vs. Indiana (7-2)

Nov. 23 - @ #2 Ohio State (9-0)

Nov. 30 - vs. Rutgers (2-7)

Dec. 7 - Big Ten Championship (#8 Minnesota or #14 Wisconsin)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 67%

#10 Oklahoma (8-1):

Nov. 16 - @ #13 Baylor (9-0)

Nov. 23 - vs. TCU (4-5)

Nov. 30 - @ #22 Oklahoma State (6-3)

Dec. 7 - Big 12 Championship (Likely #13 Baylor)

Opponent Winning Percentage: 70%