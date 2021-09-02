If you’re reading this, you love college football. You love the pageantry, the electricity, and most importantly, the chaos. Without the chaos, none of what we love would be nearly as fun.
Chaos breeds a desire for us, simple fans of the game, to be able to predict it. Somehow harnessing the unpredictability makes us feel mighty and maybe even puts a little extra change in our pockets.
Welcome to the weekly Reveille College Football Spread Pick ‘Em article. I’ll be putting together five games I like a week and follow up with the record in the next article. For Week 1, I tried to spread things out over the five-day period, with a game for Thursday, three for Saturday and one more for Monday.
If things go poorly, you are welcome to fade me as you please. To quote the ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith: “Do not attach any association of this to me whatsoever. I had nothing to do with such idiocy, such blasphemy, such ridiculous nonsense.”
However, if things go well, you’re welcome. It was truly my pleasure.
Let’s have some fun in Week 1.
All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook as of 10:00 AM of September 2.
1. UCF vs. Boise State, Thursday
09/02, 6:00 PM CT, ESPN
The Pick: UCF -6.0
It’s tempting to jump on the Boise State train. The lovable Group of Five team is replacing their head coach this season after Bryan Harsin left to join the mighty SEC at Auburn. Now, former Bronco player Andy Avalos is taking over, coming back from Oregon after serving as their defensive coordinator last season. With the pedigree BSU has as a powerful G5 program now, it won’t be long before Avalos brings them back.
I don’t believe it will be Thursday in the Bounce House. UCF also has a new coach who you may have heard of: Gus Malzahn. While Malzahn’s time at Auburn was often marred with underachievement, the Golden Knights’ new head coach is an established figure and has brought multiple talented Auburn players over with him, including former 2020 All-SEC defensive end Big Kat Bryant, as well as running back Mark Anthony-Richards and quarterback Joey Gatewood.
However, Malzahn is also aided by having the best player on the field in veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel led the FBS in passing yards per game last year, and if UCF can get to scoring, one of the most electric atmosphere in college football will take the rest. I like UCF to cover.
Score: UCF 38 - Boise State 30
2. #18 Iowa vs. #17 Indiana,
Saturday 09/04, 2:30 PM CT, BTN
The Pick: Indiana +3.0
I’m actually really high on Iowa this year. In the Big Ten, teams have to be hard-nosed in the trenches, and Iowa has developed a reputation for being one of the strongest teams on the line in college football. Led by 2020 second-team All-American offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, I expect that to continue this year, albeit with a developing defensive line that lost Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon. They’ll compete in the Big Ten West without question.
The fact that the Hawkeyes are favored probably has something to do with the game being played in Iowa City. I think if the game were in Bloomington, the Hoosiers may be the favorite. Michael Penix Jr. has finally recovered from a third season-ending injury with an ACL tear, but he may be the best quarterback in his conference. He has the reputation of a playmaker, and with one of the most energizing coaches in the game in Tom Allen behind him, he could breakout as a Heisman candidate. I think Iowa, scrambling still to replace a lot of talent on defense and discovering who will step up for their offense, stumbles in game one in the unlucky path of a really good Indiana team this year.
Score: Indiana 34 - Iowa 21
3. #1 Alabama vs. #14 Miami
(neutral), Saturday 09/04, 2:30 PM
CT, ABC
The Pick: Alabama -19.5
Was there really any doubt Alabama might make an appearance on my slate? The Crimson Tide are (surprise!) loaded. Bryce Young, though a young quarterback, is one of the highest rated recruits in his class. Don’t let his inexperience or D’Eriq King’s promises to slay the mighty red titan sway you away from the inevitable: Alabama is going to win this game, and by a lot. They return so many weapons, like running back Brian Robinson and wide receiver John Metchie III. As strong as the Tide offense may be, this year may be the return to classic Alabama defensive prowess. Their defensive unit includes fearsome edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and a stacked inside linebacker duo of Christian Harris and Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o.
Step 1: Pick Alabama
Step 2: Profit
Score: Alabama 41 - Miami 17
4. #21 Texas vs. #23 Louisiana-
Lafayette, Saturday 09/04, 3:30 PM
CT, Fox
The Pick: ULL +8.0
Look, if you haven’t heard yet, ULL is good. Billy Napier is a really good coach. Levi Lewis, ULL’s senior captain, is a really good quarterback. They easily beat a talented Iowa State team at the beginning of last year and went on to finish higher in the AP poll than big brother LSU last season. They bring back a highly successful offensive line and almost 100% of their defensive production from last year’s team.
Texas, on the other hand, is unproven. Steve Sarkisian could end up developing a potent offense in Austin, and Texas may finally get “back.” They also could fall flat on their face, tripping over their own feet as they walk out of the Big 12 towards the SEC. Bijan Robinson, Texas’s uber-talented running back, will be the key to their chances Saturday.
Give me the proven commodity. I’ll take the Ragin’ Cajuns, points and win.
Score: ULL 41 - Texas 38
5. Louisville vs. Ole Miss, Monday
09/06, 7:00 PM CT, ESPN
The Pick: Ole Miss -10.0
10 points feels like a lot for Ole Miss to cover, but if you watched Ole Miss last year, you’ll realize it may not be as many as you think. This is a superb offense, manned at the wheel by Lane Kiffin. In my preseason SEC awards via the student media poll, I (along with many others) voted for Matt Corral to be the best QB in the SEC this year. The amount of yardage Corral has the potential to rack up this year is staggering. I’m also a huge believer in tailback Jerrion Ealy behind him as one of the most versatile backs in the SEC.
This is an offense that truly has the chance to score 40 a game. I think it starts right away Monday night for all of college football to see.
Score: Ole Miss 45 - Louisville 31