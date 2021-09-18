Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.