College Gameday announced it will be airing live from LSU's campus next weekend for the Tiger's game against Florida on Saturday.
Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll. Florida is 6-0, while LSU is 5-0, and it's the Gators first trip to Baton Rouge since 2016.
Gameday has been to LSU 12 times prior for football games, and the 13 appearance ties LSU with Alabama for second most all-time, only trailing Ohio State, who has hosted 18 times.
In recent years, Gameday has set up in the Quad outside of Coates Hall, but previous locations have been on the Parade Ground and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU is 6-6 all-time when hosting College Gameday with the most recent win coming in 2014 when No. 24 LSU defeated No. 3 Ole Miss 10-7.