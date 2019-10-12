College Gameday

ESPN's College Gameday takes place on LSU's campus in The Quad.

 Mitchell Scaglione

Lee Corso donned Mike the Tiger headgear for the seventh time on Saturday.

Celebrity guest picker John Goodman and the rest of ESPN's College Gameday crew picked the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conferenece) as well. LSU is 6-6 all-time when Gameday is on campus, and the Tigers are double-digit favorites over No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC).

However, each of the last five meetings between the two teams have stayed very close. LSU's 17-6 win in 2013 was the last time either team beat the other by double-digits.

