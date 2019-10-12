Lee Corso donned Mike the Tiger headgear for the seventh time on Saturday.
Celebrity guest picker John Goodman and the rest of ESPN's College Gameday crew picked the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conferenece) as well. LSU is 6-6 all-time when Gameday is on campus, and the Tigers are double-digit favorites over No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC).
However, each of the last five meetings between the two teams have stayed very close. LSU's 17-6 win in 2013 was the last time either team beat the other by double-digits.
Corseaux is taking the Tigers! 🐅(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/GllypVEzaS— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2019