The LSU men's basketball team has been struggling these past few games, with a conference record of 1-6. And looking into why they've been losing is simple, it's the lack of scoring.

Despite KJ Williams being the teams leading scorer with 17.8 points per game, his supporting cast needs to step up.

After Williams, Adam Miller, averaging 11.8 points per game and Cam Hayes, averaging 8.1 points per game. That's just not going to be enough if the Tigers want to turn their season around. Playing in a tough conference such as the SEC and going up against teams such as Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama and more it’s going to have to be a team effort.

LSU was dealt with a tough hand this season as it lost players to the draft and such as Tari Eason and Darius Days or in the transfer portal such Eric Gaines, Xavier Pinson, Efton Reid and more. The Tigers had to start over from scratch, but among the few remaining players was Adam Miller.

I was excited to see Adam Miller get to play a bigger role in his career as he was a key role player for the highly ranked University of Illinois during the 2020-21 season. However, he is struggling to shoot the ball as he is shooting 35% from the field and 31% from three-point range.

Miller is a talented player there is no question about that but, in order for the Tigers to compete with these heavier teams down the line they have to find that second scorer, and Miller is expected to play that role. If he improves his shooting, that gives LSU another player on the court who can go and create a shot for himself taking the pressure off of KJ Williams.

The Tigers have been dealing with the absence of players such as Mwani Wilkinson with injury and Justice Hill due to personal reasons. They're in a tough spot but that means other players must step up and one of those players is Trae Hannibal.

Hannibal came with coach Matt McMahon from Murray State. One of Hannibal’s strengths on the court is his ability to attack the basket and make contested layups. However, he has been struggling as well averaging just 6.4 points per game, shooting 40% from the field, 25% from three and 69% from the free throw line. His play style is more of a slasher and attacking the basket but his shot selection does need to improve.

He likes to attack the basket and draw fouls, however, if he doesn't make it or doesn't get the foul call it looks like a forced shot. I do believe Hannibal can bring the Tigers a spark off the bench, but he is going to have to play more efficiently if that wants to happen.

I think the key to helping KJ Williams is finding a shooter. We are in 2023 and basketball continues to evolve if you are struggling to shoot the ball in this day in time it is going to be rough for your team and that is exactly where LSU is right now. Basketball is a simple sport when looking at why you're losing games, one team can make shots, and the other team can't.

Shooting roughly 35% from three as a team is not going to cut it. I think LSU should play to its strengths which are attacking the basket and getting players in pick-and-roll situations. Shots will eventually fall, but if you can keep yourself in the game by assisting your star player and getting help from all around, there is a chance to turn it around.