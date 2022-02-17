LSU football underwent major over haul following a 6-7 disappointing season. The 2021 season took the Tigers by the tail early as the season opener in sunny Pasadena, California, in a 38-27 defeat against the UCLA Bruins. Several excuses can be made as to why the team did not perform well, but with a new coach, new players and a new year, the squad in purple and gold are ready for a comeback season in 2022.
LSU’s schedule for next year is competitive, as expected. Playing in the SEC West means annual games vs rivals such as Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Last year LSU recorded a 2-4 record against their SEC West foes, but this year there are several important changes to note.
The team will instantly improve with the return of several injured players who were sidelined during 2021 action. Key contributors to LSU such as Myles Brennan, Kayshon Boutte, Derek Stingley, and Eli Ricks missed a great portion of the season.
LSU had a total of 19 players on the injury report at the end of the 2021 season. A major problem for LSU was the loss of starting quarterback Myles Brennan during the summer of 2021. After a freak accident caused Brennan to be sidelined the entire season, backup Max Johnson stepped in. During the 2021 season Johnson averaged 235 passing yards, 2.2 touchdowns on a 60% completion percentage. The Tigers offense struggled due to several role changes for inexperiencedplayers. Johnson was the fourth most sacked QB in the SEC, but he still managed to climb to seventh in pass yards (2,815) and fifth in passing touchdowns (27). With Brennan returning this season, LSU could eliminate one of a few personnel problems.
Another problem this team was plagued with was the drama following the job insecurity of Head Coach Ed Orgeron. From the opening week loss, murmurs were spreading about whether Orgeron would continue to coach the Tigers. As the disappointing losses piled up, the rumors would soon be addressed. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward met with Orgeron after week sevens matchup against Florida, where they agreed to part ways at the end of the season.
As news broke nationwide, negative attention pointed towards LSU. This was detrimental to any momentum LSU had, and it killed future confidence with recruits. LSU continued to suffer from injuries and transfers throughout the end of the season. Despite this, they managed to bring their record to 6-6, which qualified them for a bowl game.
Going into 2022 LSU looks like its former self that fans are accustomed to seeing, with the hire of former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers drew national attention. The recruiting class for LSU was boosted by the hire, and LSU brought in the 12th best recruiting class in the country (24/7 sports). LSU has several positions to address with a number of veteran players being invited to the NFL combine and likely to declare: like LB Damone Clark, CB Derek Stingley Jr., OT Austin Deculus and DT Neil Farrell Jr. They successfully recruited freshman to put into those positions by signing LB Harold Perkins, CB Laterrance Welch, OT Will Campbell and DT Tygee Hill.
Several key transfers will boost LSU’s chances of success in the new season. The run game will be stellar – the transfer of RB Noah Cain. Cain is a Junior transfer from Penn State, a native Baton Rouge, who will be paired in the backfield with John Emery Jr. As seen through last year’s misery, the offensive line needed to be strengthened, and it was after the addition of OL Miles Frazier. Frazier will be paired with freshman signee Will Campbell to create space for the halfbacks. With Stingley Jr declaring for the draft and a couple of corners transferring, LSU needed to address the depth at cornerback. New Orleans native Joe Foucha transferred to LSU to help Kelly strengthen the corner position. Foucha has SEC experience as he’s coming from the University of Arkansas where he recorded 72 total tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
With a new coaching staff, LSU will have fresh schemes to attack the NCAA with. The health of the Tigers will be something to keep tabs on but if the starters can stay on the field then LSU will be dangerous.
The schedule opens in the Caeser's Superdome in New Orleans as LSU takes on Florida State, where the Tigers should start the season off strong with a win. The teams will come back for three straight home games: Southern Jaguars, Mississippi State Bulldogs and the New Mexico Lobos which should etch in a 4-0 start. LSU will go on a brief road trip to Auburn, where they'll face their first major challenge. In 2021 LSU lost to Auburn after a rocky game by Max Johnson, however, next year they’ll be stronger and more efficient on offense, which should be enough to lead them to a win over Auburn.
LSU will then travel back to Baton Rouge to square up against Tennessee, which should result in a resounding win for Coach Kelly, and then they’re back on the road to the University of Florida. This is where things get rough for LSU, going head-to-head with one of the rowdiest stadiums in college football, the Swamp. LSU has gotten the best of the Gators through the past decade, winning seven out of 10 games, however, two of the last three games were losses – a road game in Gainesville will prove too much of a challenge for the Tigers and they will accruetheir first loss.
Walking into their matchup against Ole Miss, LSU will face another conference foe in Lane Kiffin. The Rebels dominated LSU, 31-17 in their 2021, however, the Rebels losing quarterback Matt Corral will prove to be too much to overcome as LSU will get their revenge.
Back in the win column and fresh off a bye week LSU walks into Death Valley to face their biggest rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide. With Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young returning, LSU will have a tough task in front of them. The contest will be down to the wire, as they usually are, but Nick Saban will be smiling in Baton Rouge as his team sneaks out with a win.
Following the Alabama defeat, LSU will win the next two contests against UAB and Arkansas which will provide a much-needed win streak. To close out the season, LSU heads to Texas A&M where they’ll face Jimbo Fisher’s squad. Fisher had the best recruiting class in the country, and the Aggies will become one of the powerhouse teams in the SEC. Sadly, LSU will end the season on a defeat, but the 9-3 record will be a major improvement from the year prior.
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge looks promising and this first year will surprise everyone as LSU will come out swinging. The Tigers will be bowl eligible, and they’ll finish the year off strong gaining steam for next year’s recruiting class. If LSU can secure nine wins, they’ll once again be a team to pay close attention to for several years to come.