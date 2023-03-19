LSU helped build its roster last year by going into the transfer portal and grabbing players who can make an immediate impact once they step on the field.
Last year it added players such as Mekhi Garner, Greg Brooks, Jayden Daniels and so many more.
LSU did that again this offseason by signing Aaron Anderson from Alabama.
Anderson is a tremendous talent. Standing at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, he's a spark for the team. The first thing that stands out about Anderson is his speed. Not only did Anderson participate in track in high school he also excelled in it. He ran a 10.77 in the 100-meter dash and 7.03 in the 60-meter dash. You can see this speed on display by looking at his high school highlights whether he's returning punts or blowing by his defender on a route.
Another aspect of his game that goes underappreciated is his athleticism. His ability to go up and make tough catches in coverage and contort and adjust his body is something that anyone would want on their team. Probably one of the most important aspects in football as a wide receiver would be to run after the catch and Anderson is someone who does that extremely well.
Once he gets a ball in open space it's a track meet that Anderson often wins. He reminds me a lot of Deebo Samuel on the San Francisco 49ers as they both run hard like running backs. With a mix of his speed and physicality, he won't be easy to tackle.
Anderson didn't see much time with the Crimson Tide last season, but it's going to be interesting to see how Brain Kelly and the offense use him for this upcoming season. The most important way to use Anderson is getting him the ball in an open space and allowing him to work. Whether it’s screens, using him out of the backfield to create mismatches, or putting him in the slot, it’s important that he is able to use his speed to get open and get yards.
Getting him on the field with Malik Nabers at the potential wide receiver one spot and Kyren Lacy and Brian Thomas battling for the wide receiver two spot, having Anderson as that change of pace and that speed on the field to open up the offense and playbook would be a game changer.
This would be his first real chance at getting playing time and showing off what he can do. However, Anderson is out for the spring after getting surgery on his knee, but there is no doubt that he is talented. Being a four-star recruit and being ranked the number one receiver in Louisiana in the class of 2022, from a sports fan perspective, makes it exciting to see how the speedster plays in this upcoming season.