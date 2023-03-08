Tournament time is when teams are the hungriest and on any given night an upset can happen if the other team isn't locked in.
The seeding in front of the team begins to disappear and starts to become all about basketball which causes many upsets every year.
That's why teams need to put away their opponent so they don't have another chance to come back and the LSU women's basketball team is a victim of this.
The Tigers have finished their regular season and conference tournament having 28 wins and two losses. One loss came from the number one team in the country and another was a good Tennessee team but the way LSU went down left a bad taste in fans' mouths.
LSU was up by 17 at one point but ended up losing 69-67. Comebacks happen so it's not entirely shocking but this isn't the first time that LSU has failed to close out games.
Looking at their most recent games the Tigers have had some close calls. Starting in January when they played Arkansas, to when they played Ole Miss in February, these wins have come down to the wire. Especially with a team like this and with all of their talent, they are expected to take care of business. Not taking anything away from the teams that they played, but it has become a theme that they become a little careless down the stretch of games.
Another example is when a six-win Texas A&M team kept it close all game long and LSU didn't pull away until late in the fourth quarter. When LSU played Tennessee the first time the Vols hung around toward the end when it seemed LSU was going to pull away. The same thing happened against Ole Miss as well.
Missing defensive assignments, becoming sloppy with the ball, having bad turnovers, getting late into the shock clock and hoisting up a shot, all of these things allow teams to stay in the game. For LSU to make a deep run in the tournament, it has to take care of these mistakes.
As generic as it sounds you have keep the foot on the pedal and play like the score is 0-0, especially in tournament games. There are many talented teams in the tournament and by the second-round matchup, it starts to get serious to where little mistakes become big and have an impact on the game.
It would be better for this team to continue to apply pressure throughout the whole game to make sure that they don't have a situation where the game is closer than it should be.
Whether it begins at the beginning of the game or halftime, there's little doubt Kim Mulkey would like her team to put away teams when they have a chance. Mulkey along with Alexis Morris has stated that there is work to be done to make the type of run that they are capable of.