Let’s be reasonable: the number of assets needed to obtain Russell Wilson right now is astronomically high, and that is before player compensation is discussed.
The LA Rams, just before Super Bowl LV, traded their 2021 third-round pick, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, and starting quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for two years of Matthew Stafford. Here is a comparison of their 2020 seasons.
Matthew Stafford – 2020 season, 16 starts
4084 yards passing (12th), 26 TD (12th), 13 INT, 64.2% completion percentage (28th*), 96.3 passer rating (14th*), ‘21 cap hit $20M, ’22 $23M
Jared Goff – 2020 season, 15 starts
3952 yards passing (14th), 20 TD (19th), 10 INT, 67% completion percentage (12th*), 90 passer rating (23rd*), ’21 cap hit $27.825M, ’22 $25.5M, ’23 $25M, ’24 $26M
*Minimum eight quarterback starts in category, per ESPN Stats and Spotrac.com
The Rams were able to salary dump Goff while being able to pick up a slightly statistically better quarterback in Stafford, but remember Detroit was trash this past year. The Lions finished the season 5-11, the team’s number one wide receiver – Kenny Golladay – only played in five games, and their “defensive guru” head coach, Matt Patricia, was fired after Week 12. The Rams were the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs and were able to advance to the divisional round with a much more unique scheme created by the offensive-focused head coach Sean McVay.
I believe the Rams sent the draft capitol they did to be able to have flexibility in 2022 and going forward. I also believe Stafford will be a better weapon for the Rams at QB, being able to once again take advantage of the deep ball (20+ yards in the air) that they utilized on the ride to their most recent Super Bowl in 2019. Even with the dead-cap hits, both teams are taking on this year, roughly $20M for both, the deal went through.
This deal done by the Rams and Lions is something that would just scratch the surface of what it would take to acquire Russell Wilson. The Rams will be a playoff team for the next couple of years, so the first round picks they sent will be anywhere from 18th-32nd depending on their finish. That will be great for Detroit as they try to build for the future to compete, likely after Goff’s current contract has expired.
The Seahawks are in win-now mode, which can be evident in their acquiring of safety Jamal Adams before last season, and mid-season trade of defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Their current nucleus consisting of Wilson, Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams are pieces they are trying to build around. Trading away the team’s best asset in Russell Wilson would cause serious ramifications to the morale of the team and could lead to further jettisoning of talent. You do not trade two first round picks for an All-Pro safety in Adams to not extend him, and you also do not trade your top-5 QB the following season.
For the humor of it, what if they do?
They will need either a similarly mobile quarterback to play behind their mid-tier offensive line, or fill their line with draft capital and the signing of top free agents to support a less-mobile pocket passer. Players like Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, or Cam Newton would be far less costly than Wilson but would need protection to stay healthy, as all have had injury concerns.
Other veterans like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Alex Smith and Andy Dalton were able to play better this year due to more stable o-lines in front of them. Would the Saints be willing to give up right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, a defensive starter, two first-round picks, and potentially more for Wilson? This is even before taking into account the cap issues that both teams would have because of the deal.
The Seahawks, if Wilson was traded before June 1, would take on a dead cap of $39 million for the 2021 season. After June 1, $13 million in 2021, $26 million in 2022, per Bleacher Report. If the Seahawks want to blow up the team, fine. The dates do not matter, but again, based on recent draft strategy, it is win-now for Seattle.
If you want to move on from Wilson, the trade and subsequent ones would happen before the draft to help build for the future, but I do not see that happening. Both HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider signed contract extensions within the past six months. Plus, because Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 69 there is not much football left for him. Is there really time for an all-out rebuild when his contract is up after the 2025 season?
I think the most telling thing for the Seahawks going forward, despite all the rumors, is the hiring of two former Rams coaches to help lead the new offense. New Seattle OC Shane Waldron was formerly the passing game coordinator for the Rams, and Andy Dickerson, who had been with the team since St. Louis as an assistant o-line coach, was hired as the run-game coordinator for the Seahawks.
The Seattle offense late last season became stagnant and was very one-dimensional as stated by players like DK Metcalf this off-season. Coaches that have come from the Sean McVay coaching tree have found recent success in the league such as Green Bay HC Matt LeFleur who was the OC for the Rams in 2017.
Nothing is a sure thing, but the hiring of coaches from a more progressive offense could be a promising sign in Seattle. Having to compete with the young trio of Sean McVay, San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan and Arizona HC Kliff Kingsbury in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, teams need to be willing to adapt to the current trends in the league. With these acquisitions, the Seahawks are doing just that.
As stated before, nothing is a sure thing in the NFL. All the rumors that have been swirling around the organization these past couple of weeks must have some merit to them. The big three leaders of this organization -- Wilson, Carroll, and Schneider -- all have the desire to bring a Lombardi back to Seattle. To his point, I think Wilson has earned some say in roster construction because he is a pillar of leadership for the organization and city. He is the best representation of what you want your franchise quarterback to be and when he states that offensive line help is needed, the front office should pull the trigger on that.
I don’t believe the rumors that things are falling apart and “beyond repairable.” I believe the acquisition of top o-line help this off-season will be necessary if Seattle wants a chance in this division and to keep Wilson happy.
With JJ Watt now joining the Cardinals, this adds to an already defensive line stacked NFC West with names like Aaron Donald, Chandler Jones, Nick Bosa and Michael Brockers, to name a few.
Things can be fixed in Seattle. Russell Wilson will be a Seahawk at the start of the 2021 season.
Be sure to @ me if this becomes a “Freezing Cold Take.”