It was another disappointing loss for the LSU men's basketball team as it lost 79-69 last Saturday. It seems to be a theme for this team as this was its 10th straight loss, but there was a bright spot in the game and that was the performance of Derek Fountain.
Fountain came into this game averaging around 7 points per game and shooting roughly 53% from the field but, that all went out the window against Alabama. Fountain was the type of spark needed for the Tigers as he dropped 26 points shooting 66% from the field and 2-3 from three and 12-15 from the free throw line.
He also racked up seven rebounds and four blocks. Fans of the team have been asking for more help surrounding KJ Williams and even though it ended up in a loss this is something that coach Matt McMahon should be impressed with.
Fountain demonstrated many positives in his game on Sunday starting with his aggressiveness and his play style. This is only his eighth game where he has taken over six shots and in his second game taking more than one three. He was determined to get to the basket so he could draw fouls and put pressure on Alabama. Shooting 15 free throws isn't something that just happens throughout the game you earn everyone by putting yourself in certain situations and that's exactly what he did.
Watching his previous games he plays his roles he rebounds, cuts and receives post passes, however, he started taking players off the dribble and putting his head down to get to the rim. He was also not hesitant to shoot the three showing his improvement in shooting as well.
And in an offense that has been stagnant and struggling to shoot the ball as a whole, LSU needs everyone to be ready and help. This aggressive playstyle is what is needed for a struggling team. The more players that show their aggressiveness the more productive the offense will get.
Something that has been underappreciated is his effort and hustle. It's very easy for a struggling team that has been on a losing streak to have players lose interest and mentally give up while playing, but that is not the case with Fountain. He's getting on the ground for loose balls, blocking shots, and playing defense.
He's doing everything you are looking for in a player although these don't show up on a stat sheet when you watch the game you begin to notice how these little things can help a team. For LSU every possession counts unfortunately they are not a team where they can have a bad or empty possession trying to get back on track and seeing those effort plays is an example to everyone.
His performance was acknowledged by the student section as chants of “Derek Fountain” were coming every time he approached the free-throw line. As the season begins to hit the final stretch, Fountain ahs the chance to expand his role going forward. A situation in which McMahon has an interesting decision to make.