Reputation, as the people say, is everything.
If you back up your words with actions, your reputation can spread and sometimes can precede you and control the course of conversations and life.
When it comes to LSU, everyone knows the reputation: one of the best factories for defensive backs who want to have
successful careers in the NFL.
LSU is not alone in transforming young upstarts to big time stars as THE Ohio State, Florida and Alabama have shown the world that they can mold players to compete at the highest level.
And now the University of Texas wants to join this exclusive club.
Not only is this a club with incredible teams, this is a club that produces winners and has the players to back it up.
Texas has none of those factors, and their defensive backs are now just seeking attention for an upcoming matchup against Goliath.
They are getting the attention because some of the longhorn players wore shirts sporting the words “There’s only one DBU.”
They are absolutely correct with that statement, and it’s simply not them.
Who have the longhorns produced in the past 10 years since Earl Thomas?
I’ll answer that question: no one of note.
Kenny Vaccaro was drafted in the first round by the Saints in 2013, and I watched him closely.
Besides one solid season, he has not held the high standard as coming from the self-proclaimed Texas DBU.
He was also their last defensive back first round pick while LSU has had three defensive backs picked in the first round alone, which does not include other defensive positions.
While Texas is lying to themselves, the shirts should
actually be a positive motivator for LSU.
Everyone on the stacked secondary has maintained quite because they know what it really means to go to the defensive back university: talking softly and hitting loudly.
Coach Ed Orgeron has already said that Grant Delpit might be the best safety that he has ever seen. Add Kristian Fulton and Derek Stingley, and you have a real threat that does not
need shirts to tell them who they are.
These players hit loudly and most importantly, so have the ones before them.
Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jalen Mills, Tre’davious White and the list goes on and on for the wider receiver menaces that excel at the top level.
Texas simply lacks the reputation and players to back it up. All they have are the shirts on their backs telling them that they are special.
They aren’t special; they will be another secondary that will be torched by Joe Burrow and the new high octane offense that LSU brings into Austin.
The Texas defense has given another reason for the Tigers to exhibit no mercy on their university, and the real DBU will lead the charge without exuding much effort.
I, and all Tiger fans, cannot wait to see what Dave Aranda has up his sleeve to teach the Longhorns exactly how to play competitive and competent defense.