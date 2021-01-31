The LSU men’s basketball team is sitting at 11-5 on the season, at third in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers have a real chance to make a deep postseason run with the depth on the roster.

After LSU lost the last two of three matchups, some fans may have started thinking that the squad's early season success may have been a fairy tale. News flash: With a freshman leading the charge in Cameron Thomas, the Tigers have better days ahead.

Trendon Watford and Thomas have been on the frontline of the scoring brigade for the Tigers, combining for 40 points per game on the season. Watford’s physical in-your-face play style wears the defense down, while opening up opportunities for his teammates.

On the other hand, Thomas possesses the power to completely flip a game on its head when his shooting hand gets hot. For a first year player, Thomas owns a veteran-style IQ. He averages 31 minutes a game at 19 years old. If Thomas can continue his all-star-like ways, the Tigers will see themselves racking up dashes in the win column throughout the remainder of the season.

To compliment the Watford and Thomas duo is Darius Days. Days is averaging nearly eight rebounds a game, while continuously offering bully-ball scoring support.

If the trifecta of Thomas, Watford and Days plus contributions from role and bench players can work as one unit, then the Tigers squad should be firing on all cylinders coming into March.