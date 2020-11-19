The ongoing argument for who is the greatest quarterback of all time in the National Football League may never be settled. Two playcallers who can make a case to be named the so called “GOAT,” are Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
The three-time league MVP Tom Brady has bagged the respect of many and has countless of times been called the greatest to ever pick up a football. The six-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowler has had an illustrious career. Being the only player in league history to achieve six Super Bowls is enough to be in the conversation of greatest of all time alone.
Unfortunately as impressive as Super Bowl rings are, winning one is a team effort. Brady played under one of the best coaches in NFL history in Bill Belichick. Brady also was graced with throwing the pigskin to the likes of Randy Moss, Deion Branch, Wes Welker, Julian Edleman, Rob Gronkowski, etc. Brady will go down in history as one of the best at his position, but to say the greatest of all time is a stretch.
Drew Brees will never be forgotten due to all the records he has broken. Brees currently holds the records for career passing touchdowns, career passing yards, career pass completions, career pass attempts and career completion percentage.
When Brees arrived in New Orleans in 2006, he was taking over a squad that was battered and needed revitalization. In his first season with the Saints, he led them to a conference championship game. In 2009 the Sean Payton-Brees duo tasted glory for the first time, beating the Indianapolis Colts to be crowned Super Bowl champs. Brees walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors.
When it comes to naming a player the best ever at a specific position, stats and records are the key indicator. As far as records go, Brees is light years ahead of Brady. There has not been a quarterback in NFL history who has left their mark on the league like Brees. He has never got the respect he deserved based off of only having one Super Bowl ring. The truth is 30 years from now when Brady’s Super Bowls fade away, Brees’ records will still be alive and well.