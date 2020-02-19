The prodigal son has returned and New Orleans has mixed feelings on the result.
Should the 41-year-old Brees simply hang it up and let Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater have their time in the spotlight?
The simple answer, Saints fans, is no. The fact that Brees is returning is a tremendous thing. The best quarterback of all-time is returning and the fattened calf should be slain for the feast.
With that being said, there are plenty of improvements that have to be made for the incoming 20-year-yold veteran.
The most obvious one being his recent performance in the playoffs. While the Saints were robbed against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFC Championship game, Brees had a chance to win the game in overtime and threw an interception late.
In the 2019 Wild Card round against the Vikings, Brees did not seem all there throughout the game and struggled through three quarters.
Yes, Brees had to lead a 13-3 team without a first-round bye, but he only threw for 208 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That simply is not good enough to get it done.
And, those five games last year where Bridgewater started were a blessing in disguise for Brees as he got much needed rest and recovered to have a solid year, with career highs in completion percentage and QBR.
So what is the answer New Orleans needs for one last go at it? He’s Drew Brees.
He is the most prolific passer of all time with limited weapons throughout his entire career, until the acquisition of Michael Thomas. He has the most completions, best completion percentage, most touchdowns and most yards in NFL history.
I want the man with that resume on my team any day of the week, even if he is 41.
He is the best mentally and physically prepared quarterback in the game and offenses love to play for him, which will help when the Saints want to make move, which they might need to do on the defensive end to stay competitive.
But the question is how the relationship between the Saints offense and Brees will continue to work.
Brees cannot be the focal point of this offense anymore. I have no doubt he will work harder than he ever has in the offseason, but he simply cannot throw it 40 times anymore. But that should not be a problem.
Alvin Kamara had a down year by his standards but still had 81 receptions for 6.6 yards per catch and 797 yards rushing. Not too shabby by most standards.
Even if Kamara does not produce like he should, Latavius Murray has shown that he can run the ball and catch better than people expected. In his first year in New Orleans, he had 637 yards rushing and added 34 receptions for 6.9 yards per catch.
Add in Michael Thomas — who should have been on more MVP ballots — and you have an impressive offensive side of the ball not even including the best right tackle in Ryan Ramczyk. Brees should not have to throw in 45 times to win a game anymore, at least not consistently.
Keeping the ball on the ground also gives the improved defense necessary rest to keep them elite.
Bottom line, even if the Saints lose the like of Bridgewater, Brees has earned the right to give it one more try through his leadership and style. Even if not for that, he is the best option that has tricks up his sleeves and knows opposing defenses better than any man on the field.
So enjoy the feast Saints fans because he is New Orleans’ best chance at the land that was promised, maybe not the same way it was achieved in 2009, but a land of milk and honey all the same.
Enjoy the festivities because New Orleans and the NFL will never see the likes of him ever again.