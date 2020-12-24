The LSU Tigers capped off their season with a 53-48 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. This marked the 5th time on the season the LSU defense allowed the opposing offense to score more than 40 points. The Tigers decided it was time to cut ties with Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini after just one short season as the defensive play caller.
LSU will be buying Pelini out of his contract, granting him a hefty $5.2 million payout. The Tigers ranked No. 11 in overall defense among the 14 teams in the SEC this season.
It is hard to lay all the blame on Pelini based off the circumstances coming into the season. For starters, this is the first COVID-19 season any coach has ever dealt with. Secondly, Pelini lost many players from the 2019 National Championship team, along with countless injuries.
Now what Pelini can be blamed for is his unwillingness to change when his playstyle is not working. Countless times throughout the season it was evident that Pelini came out with a game plan and was going to stick to it, despite allowing 30+ points at halftime. Football is an adaptive game, and until Pelini realizes that, he will be jobless for a long time.
On the bright side, Freshman quarterback Max Johnson ended the season a perfect 2-0 as a starter. With the small amount of chances that Johnson was offered, he made the most of them. He finished the season with over 1,000 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and only 1 interception.
Moving into next season, the Tigers have a good grasp of who will be their offensive play caller for next season. With a new defensive coordinator, and a young gunslinger in Johnson, LSU will find success in their 2021 campaign.