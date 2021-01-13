The potential of the 2020-2021 playoff run for the New Orleans Saints being Drew Brees’ last is a high possibility. Brees was selected in the 2nd round at pick 32 of the 2001 NFL draft. After 20 long seasons, a Super Bowl victory, countless broken records and an immense amount of touchdowns and yards thrown, the illustrious career of Brees may very well come to an end with a second Super Bowl win.

The Saints are heading into the divisional round of the playoffs facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time this season. Of course the headline of this matchup is if Brees can go a perfect 3-0 on the season against the so-called “GOAT,” Tom Brady.

Column: Drew Brees deserves G.O.A.T status, not Tom Brady The ongoing argument for who is the greatest quarterback of all time in the National Football League may never be settled. Two playcallers who…

On the season, the total score between the Saints and Buccaneers is 72-27 in favor of the Saints. After two commanding victories by New Orleans over Tampa Bay, all the pressure lies on the shoulders of the Buccaneers.

Brady was gifted with an all-star offensive lineup when he departed from New England to Tampa Bay. Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and many more, look as a lineup that can only be configured in a video game. If Brady loses in the third matchup against Brees and the Saints, his credibility as the “GOAT” will very much be in danger.

Brees has finished off the season without his superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas, while also nursing injuries. Winning two out of the last three games at less than 100 percent is a true testament of the toughness and love Brees has for the game of football.

The Green Bay Packers secured the No. 1 seed on the season ensuring the conference playoffs will run through Wisconsin. When the Saints faced the Packers during the regular season, they suffered a 37-30 loss. Since that matchup in week three, the Saints defense have only allowed two other 30-point games on the season.

The most likely outcome in the AFC is that the Kansas City Chiefs represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Brees returned early from injury to face the Chiefs in Week 15 to give the defending Super Bowl champions a nail-biter 32-29 contest.

With a healthy New Orleans squad, if the Super Bowl matchup came between Patrick Mahomes and Brees, the 41-year-old black and gold leader would come out victorious. Brees is on a mission, and that mission ends with him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy over his head for a second and final time.