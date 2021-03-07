The Seattle Seahawks franchise quarterback Russel Wilson has made it known publicly that he would be willing to play for a few other NFL organizations, the New Orleans Saints being on that list. The Saints have released multiple players in the past few weeks, hinting that they could be making a move for Wilson.
There is no hiding the fact that Wilson has been beaten up in his years with Seattle. In nine seasons with the Seahawks, he has been sacked a grand total of 394 times. Let that number sink in. If Wilson did not possess olympic-esque athletic abilities, he would not have been lucky enough to see nine seasons in the NFL taking that many hits.
In 15 seasons with the Saints, Brees was only sacked 328 times. Just by those calculations, it makes sense why Wilson would want to play for New Orleans.
Now cap space will play a big factor if this Wilson to New Orleans dream can become more than a bar room conversation. Just between the restructure of Brees’ contract, and the release of Nick Easton, the Saints freed up $30 million of cap space. The Saints also restructured David Onyemata’s contract, freeing up another $4 million.
The leaders of the black and gold defense Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan restructured both of their contracts. Both restructures are projected to knock $13.5 million off the Saints cap in 2021.
The only other player on the Saints roster from the 2009 Super Bowl team besides Drew Brees and Malcolm Jenkins was Thomas Morstead. New Orleans decided it was time to part ways with the veteran punter, freeing up $2.5 million in cap space with his release.
The departure of tight end Josh Hill released another $2.5 million for the organization. Cook’s release came at the end of his contract saving the Saints from having to pay a 33-year-old tight end nearing the last stretch of his career. There are many other possibilities such as trade talks that have been surrounding Malcolm Brown that would free up $5 million. This cleaning of house by the Saints is a key indicator that Mickey Loomis and the organization have a wild card move up their sleeve.
There have been many blockbuster trade scenarios between the Saints and the Seahawks that have been passed around social media the past couple weeks. One of the most realistic options would be trading Terron Armstead, Taysom Hill, and a bundle of picks to Seattle for Wilson. Armstead has yet to complete a full season with the Saints during his 8 year tenure with the team. He is only 29 years old and still offers a lot of upside, barring he can stay healthy. For a struggling Seattle offensive line, Armstead would be the anchor they need.
During Hill's three starts in 2020 he proved he can be good enough to produce wins. Talent wise the Seahawks are on par with the Saints if not better. Hill would take over a stacked receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. At 30 years old, Hill would not be more than a bridge quarterback until Seattle found their next franchise play caller.
Wilson has a “no-trade clause” worked into his current contract with Seattle. This means that the Seahawks can not trade him to any team without his approval. With that being saidm if Wilson wants to be a Saint badly enough, the Seahawks have no choice but to send him to New Orleans, or have to deal with the repercussions by holding him hostage in Seattle.