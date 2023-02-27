The LSU women’s basketball team came into its game against the Florida Gators needing another scorer besides Angel Reese and Alexis Morris. And the Tigers got just that with the performance of Jasmine Carson.

Carson scored 25 points vs. the Gators in a 90-79 win, shooting 9 of 20 from the field and 7 of 14 from the three-point line. She also impacted the defensive side of the ball by adding three steals to her stat line.

This was just what the doctor ordered for the Tigers as they needed support from their role players. When they played South Carolina, it was Alexis Morris who was the leading scorer as Angel Reese had an off day to her standards and fans have been wondering who was going to that third option.

Some days it looks like Flaujae Johnson, LaDazhia Williams or Carson, but I think Carson can play a key role for this team.

The first thing I notice when watching her play is that she is undoubtedly a shooter, shooting 36% from three. She’s not afraid to shoot and is always shot-ready when Angel Reese is in the post and needs someone to kick the ball out to.

You can see her going to the wings on fast breaks making it more dangerous in transition knowing with her talents it's a good chance that it's going in.

She is fourth on the team in points per game with 10.1 right behind Flau'jae Johnson who is scoring 11.6 per game. I think with Carson being a senior and a veteran, she's capable of taking over that third scorer position. Coach Kim Mulkey often draws up plays for her to get her open knowing how dangerous she is.

I would love to see more from Carson as a shot creator, with Reese and Morris it's clear that they are the staple in the offense but when there are times the offense does get stagnant or the two leaders aren't scoring and that's when I think Carson will be dangerous.

The defense is going to be focusing on Reese and Morris and with the type of shooter and scorer she is, Carson will get opportunities to score. I would also like to see her attack the basket more and try to get to the free-throw line as she only has taken 29 free-throws on the year and has gone multiple games in a row without attempting any.

Seeing her try to take someone off the dribble and being more aggressive will be another huge factor in this team’s success.

Carson has shown this season that she can be a scorer for this team, she has scored double digits in 10 games and scored numerous 20-point games as well this season when given the opportunity to be aggressive.

As the seasons come close to the end and the Tigers are hunting a national championship, finding that third consistent scorer is something that is needed for tournament time. I think Jasmine Carson, with her continuing to be on the floor and continuing to shoot the ball, will be a key contributor for the Tigers.