LSU's offense has been clicking these past couple of weeks and the main cause of that has been the performance of Jayden Daniels.

There were a lot of questions and debates for the quarterback spot for the Tigers between Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and even the freshman Walker Howard. But eventually, Daniels got the starting spot.

Football Notebook: Kelly discusses field rushing, targeting, bye week focuses and more LSU goes into its bye week in control of its own destiny regarding the race for the SEC title, sporting a 6-2 record, 4-1 conference record an…

And so far, it's been the right move to go with Daniels. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback has led his team to a 6-2 record and a No.18 ranking. He started off slow as the passing game was stagnant, but these past couple of games against Florida and Ole Miss, he's shown how good of a passer he can be by throwing for a total of 597 yards and five passing touchdowns.

His passing ability has improved, he has been taking his time and reading the defense and finding the open receiver. He has also been giving his receivers chances to go up and make plays by taking downfield shots. Daniels' passing ability has been forcing people to take notice and quiet his doubters.

Something that has also helped his performance has been his running ability. Although Daniels has a tendency to have a run-first mindset, it has been something that has won LSU many games this year. He has broken the record for most rushing yards in a season by an LSU quarterback with 524 yards so far and the most rushing touchdowns in a season by an LSU quarterback with nine.

Questions about the LSU offense were something that many fans have been talking about and discussing how it was going to hold the Tigers back from any major success, but with help of play calling and overall better performance by Daniels, the Tigers have confidence going forward.