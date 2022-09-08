There are many takeaways from LSU’s heartbreaking loss to Florida State, and LSU fans are quick to spread the blame onto specific players. With the offensive line looking shaky and some memorable mistakes on special teams, one player LSU fans can look to for hope is their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Receive, Rush, Repeat: How Jayden Daniels became the glue of LSU offense So many questions ran to the forefront of LSU fans’ minds in regards to how the team's new offense would perform in the first game of the seas…

Once settled in, Daniels looked lethal on all fronts. He was able to light up the box score, passing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for over 100 yards. He accounted for over 92% of LSU’s total yards, even under constant pressure from a strong Florida State defensive line. Daniels looked calm under pressure, often creating big gains out of seemingly impossible plays.

His highlight of the night came from the last drive of the game, leading the Tigers offense 99 yards and scoring a last second touchdown. Down 24-17 with 1:20 remaining on the clock, LSU took possession of the ball on the one-yard line, and Daniels drove the offense all the way to the endzone.

Daniels completed a streak of passes and showed his talent with a 24-yard rush with 24 seconds left to save the comeback drive with no timeouts left. Daniels kept his cool the entire game, looking relaxed and calm in the pocket and on the run.

One of Daniels’ best traits shown on Saturday wasn’t his passing or rushing ability but his mindset. Other LSU players could be seen giving up on the game while Daniels stayed optimistic through the end. He could be seen picking up wide receiver Kayshon Boutte after an offensive drive, showcasing his professionalism on the field. Daniels looks like a true leader in what has thus far been a very inconsistent LSU team.

LSU fans have been quick to dish out unwarranted blame on Daniels as many called for Garrett Nussmeier to start the second half. Although Nussmeier is a good quarterback, Daniels was by far LSU’s best player on the field, and he deserves the starting role for the foreseeable future. LSU fans should trust in Daniels to lead the Tigers for what will most likely be a statement match this upcoming Saturday against Southern University.